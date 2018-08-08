Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Cardi B‘s hair is full of secrets — that is, until now.

From bee-hive updos to bright red wigs, Cardi has tried just about every look under the sun. Most recently, the new mom opted for a bold shade of bright blue, which she showed off while hanging out with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West. But the inspiration behind the dye job is about as unexpected as it gets — and her colorist, Cliff Vmir, is opening up about what went into finding the right hue.

“I think we work so well together because Cardi is crazy and daring,” Vmir tells Refinery29 about his client. “You never really know what she’s going to do and say. She did just get gifted a blue Lamborghini and she was like, ‘Cliff, I gotta get that color,’ and she was so happy. I mixed together four different dyes and we got exactly the color she wanted.”

The car in question? A neon blue Lamborghini that complements her husband Offset’s neon green version.

“Blessed & Gifted,” Cardi captioned a photo of herself and Offset standing in front of their new cars. “Official Lamb owners.”

Longtime fans know the new blue look isn’t the only challenge Cardi has given Vmir. Another one of his favorite (and most difficult) looks he’s created for the star was her rainbow-colored wig, which he says he wasn’t sure would work out.

“For the multi-color, I was so scared to do that because she sent me a picture of a girl with all this different color hair and I was like, ‘Girl, I don’t know how that’s gonna look.’ She was like,‘No, I know.’ And so we did it and it turned out great.”

And for those wondering, the process isn’t cheap. Vmir adds that his work can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000.