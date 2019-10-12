Cardi B 'Can't Believe' Her Birthday Gifts as She Shows Off Diamond Jewelry and Designer Handbag

Cardi B received more than just “okurr” presents for her 27th birthday.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper showed off the lavish gifts she was given from husband Offset and her friends on Instagram Friday. Both Cardi and the Migos rapper posted the video of the moment she was gifted two enormous diamond rings during her birthday dinner.

In a surprise presentation, Offset gifted his wife the heart-shaped diamond rings which were placed in jewelry boxes on a plate full of roses.

“Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it 😱,” Cardi captioned a video of herself being brought to tears by the gorgeous gift.

The mom of one also received a large diamond pendant necklace at her birthday celebration which had a picture inside of her 1-year-old daughter — whom she shares with Offset — Kulture.

“I love it soo much,” Cardi said of the present.

The gifts kept coming for Cardi — the star was also given a blue Hermès Birkin bag, to top off her rainbow Birkin collection.

Her birthday dinner was even complete with a Birkin bag themed cake!

Showing off her gifts at home, the rapper also received new Louis Vuitton slippers, in pink and black, to replace her already used brown ones.

“Goodbye brown ones, hello black ones,” she said in her Instagram Story.

Not only was Cardi gifted with bling on her birthday, but daughter Kulture sported new jewelry as well.

“Celebrating my mommy ❤️ Styled by mommy,” the artist captioned a video of her daughter wearing “over 100 cts” worth of gold and diamond around her neck, wrist and ankle.

The toddler, who was also decked out in a Gucci sweatsuit, danced to her parents’ collab “Clout” in the adorable clip.

Along with his luxury gifts, Offset posted a video of the couple’s most romantic, and racy, moments in a slideshow on Instagram.

Set to Alicia Key’s “Unthinkable,” the clip shows several moments when Cardi and Offset share kisses on and off stage.

“MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY,” the rapper captioned the montage. “I LOVE HAPPY BDAY!! NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU.”

Cardi was quick to reply to the heartfelt post writing, “I love you babe thank you for everything ❤️.”

The couple recently celebrated two years of marriage at the end of September.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017, and while they are in a good place these days, their marriage weathered quite the storm this past year.

On Dec. 5, Cardi announced on Instagram that she and Offset had split following rumors of his infidelity. “We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

The two later reconciled a few months later in February.

“It’s a personal thing,” Cardi told PEOPLE of getting back together with Offset.