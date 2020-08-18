Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion a Custom Hermès Birkin to Celebrate 'WAP' Hitting No. 1

Cardi B sent Megan Thee Stallion an extra-special gift to celebrate their hit single, "WAP," hitting number one on the charts.

After the rappers' single climbed all the way to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart on Monday, Cardi commissioned a custom painting inspired by the "WAP" music video on an Hermès Birkin as a gift for Stallion.

"My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something 😭😭😭😭 not the birkinnnnnnnn 😭😭😭 thank you frennn omg I can't believe you 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 I wonder what I'm gonna get her 😈😈😈 @iamcardib," Stallion wrote on Instagram.

When Stallion opened the iconic orange Hermès box, to find the one-of-a-kind handbag inside, she couldn't contain her excitement. "I know you f---ing would! Girl! Bitch! Not the Birkin, not the Houston Birkin! Wow, I'm dead. Damn. Oh my God," she said.

On the front of the handbag is a portrait of Stallion wearing a zebra-print bodysuit and standing next to a white tiger, similar to the one in the "WAP" video. Surrounding the tiger are various blue water droplets all over the purse. The backside features a street and city skyline and the phrase, "BE SOMEONE" in block lettering across it.

Stallion also snapped a photo of the bottom of the Birkin, which was signed by Cardi. "Thank you Meg, really appreciate you!" the rapper wrote and signed her name with a heart.

Despite skyrocketing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and racking up the most first-week streams for a single with 93 million listens, according to Nielsen, "WAP" has faced its fair share of backlash. In addition to its sexually explicit nature, the inclusion of Kylie Jenner sparked a petition to have her removed from the clip (Cardi said she stood by the decision to include Jenner). Tiger King's Carole Baskin also slammed the video for its racy content and use of real wild cats (even if they were inserted with the help of technology).

However, Cardi told New Music Daily on Apple Music that the message of the song is really about women supporting women.

