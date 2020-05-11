Offset spared no expense when it came to celebrating his wife and the mother to his 1-year-old daughter, Kulture

Offset Spoils Cardi B for Mother's Day with 2 New Birkin Bags and $12,000 in Roses

Cardi B's impressive Birkin collection just got bigger.

The rapper's husband, Offset, showered his bride in flowers and luxury designer handbags for Mother's Day on Sunday, and she made sure to share a photo of her haul on Instagram.

"Thank you papasotee ❤️," Cardi captioned the photo holding her two new Hermès Birkin bags, in lime green and turquoise shades, as she sat on the floor surrounded by about 29 boxes of preserved roses from Rose Box flowers, which retail for $429 a box. (Yes, that's upwards of $12,000 in dyed blooms!)

As for the Birkins, those size and colorways retail anywhere from $10,000 to $17,000.

Offset also posted his own Instagram tribute to his wife — a photo of their family, including 1-year-old daughter Kulture, with the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day since I met you it’s been love thank you for my beautiful daughter she smart with attitude like you and talented like us both my kids and you help me become a better guy all around Thank You WIFE!!!!"

Offset is known for showing his affection with lavish public gifts. Last year for Mother's Day he also surprised Cardi with two Birkin bags.

And for her 27th birthday in October, the Migos rapper not only gave her a blue Birkin to add her rainbow collection, but also two heart-shaped diamond rings which were placed in jewelry boxes on a plate full of roses. The mom of one also received a large diamond pendant necklace at her birthday celebration in October which had a picture inside of Kulture.

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their baby girl in July 2018.

"My wife and I make sure we’re always around our daughter," he told PEOPLE last March. "It’s about time. Time is more important than money."