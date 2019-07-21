Cardi B Gets New Tattoo of Husband Offset's Name on the Back of Her Thigh

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cardi B just got some new ink!

The “Bodak Yellow” singer, 26, decided to honor her husband, Offset, with a fresh tattoo of his name on her leg.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Migos rapper shared a screengrab of himself FaceTiming Cardi B, who appears to be lifting her leg up to show her husband his name tattooed in cursive on the back of her thigh.

“CANT WAIT TO GET HOME 👅👅👅,” he captioned the photo, seemingly excited about his wife’s new ink.

The “Clout” rapper already has a tattoo of Cardi B’s name on his neck, right underneath his Buttercup tattoo from The Powderpuff Girls, that he reportedly got in 2018.

The couple recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday together. They welcomed daughter Kulture, who is Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth, on July 10, 2018.

“A little quick 12 o clock turn up,” Cardi, 26, captioned a sweet photo of Kulture celebrating her birthday with a plate of colorful cupcakes and a bouquet of balloons. In the adorable snap, the toddler can be seen smashing a cupcake into her mother’s face.

“My baaaaybeeeee,” the rapper added in the caption. “Ok goodbye.”

On her Instagram Story, Cardi — complete with purple cupcake frosting left on her face — posted clips of herself snuggling Kulture and saying, “Birthday girl! Had to wash up that cake out of your hair!”

Meanwhile, Offset, 27, posted his own Instagram tribute to Kulture, writing, “YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK. HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU.”

The birth of their daughter came weeks after Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had secretly tied the knot in September 2017. “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she tweeted in June 2018.