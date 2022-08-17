Cardi B Gets Her Face Inked in Video Shared by Tattoo Artist

Tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos shared footage via Instagram of him giving Cardi B a face tattoo

By
Published on August 17, 2022 09:33 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Cardi B. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Cardi B appears to have a new tattoo — on her face!

The "Up" rapper, 29, was inked by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, who shared footage of him working on her jawline.

In the brief clip, Cardi holds a blue towel against her face as De Los Santos focuses on his work, noticeably using red ink.

"Trabajo de hoy cardi B," he captioned the 13-second clip.

He later shared a selfie of him and Cardi, which was captured by one of the rapper's fan pages.

It's not clear what the tattoo reads as her hair covers a portion of it.

The Grammy-winning musician isn't the only one to recently shock fans with a face tattoo.

Earlier this month, Drake, 35, seemingly got his first face tattoo, which features his mother Sandra "Sandi" Gayle Graham's initials.

Drake Gets His Mom’s Initials Tattooed Below His Eye: ‘Sandra Gale’
Drake/Instagram

He shared an extreme close-up photo of the new ink, which reads "sg" in lower case English script beneath his left eye, on Instagram. The caption was simply, "Sandra Gale 💖."

Kanye West, 45, also got matching tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy this month.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Symbolism Behind Her New Elephant Wrist Tattoo

The trio showed off their identical ink in an Instagram photo shared by Lacy. In the image, they hold out their arms with their new tattoos on full display on the inside of their arms just above their elbows.

Los Angeles tattoo artist Meza Fram, who also shared the photo on her page, posed with the musicians while taking the mirror selfie on her cell phone. In two different fonts, the tattoos read, "We here forever technically."

Lacy captioned the post with the same phrase, to which Lil Uzi Vert commented, "Technically 🤷🏾‍♂️🦇."

