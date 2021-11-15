The 29-year-old "WAP" rapper got honest about the obstacles she's faced managing her textured tresses in a new Instagram post

Cardi B Gets Candid About Her Natural Hair Journey: 'There's No Such Thing as Bad Hair'

Cardi B is getting candid about growing her hair.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old "WAP" rapper shared a carousel of throwback photos showcasing her shorter, naturally curly locks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In true Cardi fashion, she captioned the snaps with a lengthy, but honest message about the obstacles she's faced throughout the years managing her textured tresses. She also included words of empowerment and acceptance to uplift women of color who may also be struggling to love their hair.

"Why [is it] every time I post my natural hair I hear 'you're MIXED you're supposed to have long hair?' That's not true and very misleading," the mom of two wrote, adding, "Being mixed [doesn't] mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn't my case."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She shared that she's had "problems" managing her hair since she was a child, but a couple of years ago she found "different methods" that worked and lengthened her hair.

"They'll try to make us believe our hair won't grow this long it's not true," the rapper who is of Dominican and Trinidadian descent continued. "A lot of hair products we used back then wasn't good for our hair but that's all we had to choose from also we couldn't afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all," Cardi added.

"Now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better."

While the first eight Instagram shots of the Grammy Award-winning rapper highlighted a much shorter, natural hairdo from earlier years, the last clip in the montage showed her with thicker, fuller hair down to her mid-back.

Cardi finished the post with a liberating reminder: "I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don't have 'BAD HAIR' there's no such thing as bad hair . and 'good' hair don't mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD."

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B is Loving Every Bit of Motherhood

Cardi has been open about her haircare journey on social media before. Last summer, she showed off her healthy texture in an Instagram Story after mixing up a DIY hair mask for herself and her daughter Kulture, 3, using all-natural ingredients.

She shared several videos of the moisturizing treatment — a combination of avocado, argan oil, mayonnaise, castor oil, olive oil, eggs, honey and banana. "I know it's a lot of oil but my [baby's] hair got to be really hydrated like mine," she said.

Cardi B hair mask Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

"Okay guys, so this is really how my hair is," Cardi continued. "My hair gets like this when you blow-dry it. Then two days later it just puffs up like this, even when [I] braid it. This is my hair texture. My hair is not curly…my daughter's hair is curly. But my s— just don't get curly at all. It's just straight like this."