Cardi B Steps Out with a Fiery New Red Hairstyle — See Her Latest Look!

Another day, another hairstyle!

Cardi B took to Instagram on Monday to show her 163 million followers a look at her new red-hot hairstyle. The rap superstar posted two short clips to her Instagram Story with the new locks, also giving fans a glimpse into a day in her life.

The first of the two Stories shows Cardi in a simple pink T-shirt. She has her makeup in full glam with neutral brown eye makeup with a cat eye and glossy lips. Her new ruby tresses are fully visible, with a side-sweeping front part and a large curly bun perched behind it.

Cardi B/instagram

In the video, Cardi is lip-syncing to a song in Spanish before she adds the second Instagram Story, which switches up the scenery and sees the star laid out on the chair of her dentist as she laughs with them while taking a video.

The short video starts with her in the same red hair and a white T-shirt with a matching red lip graphic as she screams "ah" as two of her dentist are about to get to work with their tools.

Cardi B/instagram

After the three laughed, she asked them to hold on so she could take a video; they then tried again to use their tools before she laughed and shook them off and proclaimed, "I don't even like to do my own laser; I don't even like doing my own nails," sharing about how she doesn't like medical or cosmetic procedures all that much.

The star was also spotted with her new hair while out in Los Angeles, where she wore the same lip graphic tee with matching red velour sweatpants and a baby pink Hermès bag.

Diggzy/Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

This comes after the star gave a glimpse at how she spent her post-Met Gala days, which included mommy duties and taking her daughter Kulture to school.

In a short video shared on her Instagram Story for her fans, Cardi is riding in the front of her car, makeup-free in a furry hat, silver chain, tan tank top and oversized gray hoodie. She starts the video off by making somewhat of a sassy face before turning the camera to the back seat where Kulture is perched by her dad, Offset, in a blue and white varsity jacket while her rapper dad is in a jade green hoodie.

Cardi added text on the screen of the cute video to explain the reason behind the clip. "When she wants BOTH to take her to school."