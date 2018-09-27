Cardi B Duct Tapes Her Breasts to Give Them a Lift After Giving Birth: 'Kulture Did Me Filthy!'

Cardi B just got really real about how her body has changed since giving birth.

The rapper, who recently returned to the fashion month circuit after laying low following her brawl with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party, tried something new to make her breasts look perky after giving birth — duct taping them.

In an Instagram clip, Cardi, 25, showed her boobs taped up for some extra lift, and shared a very honest sentiment with her followers: “Oh this s— is crazy. I have never done this s— in my life but f— it. I have to f—ing tape my titties up because son! Giving birth and s—, like my titties was already like a little low, low you know what I’m saying? Cause I got my tits done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra and s— so, you know what I’m saying?”

“When I was pregnant my s— was looking nice though, nice. I was like, ‘Oh s—!’ Now though? Now Kulture did me filthy!” she continued, jokingly blaming daughter Kulture Kiari for making her chest more saggy.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Cardi hinted that towards the end of this year she will go under the knife to get a second breast augmentation surgery, so her chest looks more lifted.

“I don’t give a f—. If y’all mothaf—–s see me gone in November, December I’m getting my tits done! I don’t give a f—. Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a titty renovation cause I gotta renovate these s—s!” she said.

“S— is f—ed up. I am out here taping myself. I want my s—s to be like this again,” Cardi added.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Stars Who Love Their Plastic Surgery

Although Cardi doesn’t seem to enjoy taping up her boobs in the name of fashion, it’s not an uncommon practice among stars. While pregnant with son Miles Stephens, Chrissy Teigen showed herself getting ready for an appearance wearing Spanx and duct tape.

“Tricks of the trade! Little tape, little tape,” Teigen, 32, laughed.

Kim Kardashian West first shared her cleavage hack in 2016 on her website alongside a topless photo of herself covered in duct tape.

“I definitely had to share my tape secret with you guys!! It’s my secret trick to have perfect cleavage in photos. You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it’s all worth it LOL,” Kardashian West, 37 wrote.

She added, “I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape. It sticks the best! Make sure you don’t have any lotion or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off LOL.”