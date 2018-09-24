Cardi B Sits Front Row at Dolce & Gabbana After Ripping Label's Dress During N.Y.C. Fight

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Cardi B and Dolce & Gabbana are on great terms.

Despite ripping one of the label’s red gowns during her headline-making brawl with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party two weeks ago, the rapper was invited to sit front row at the Italian label’s fashion show at Milan Fashion Week alongside Stevie Wonder and Liam Payne.

Cardi reveled in the spotlight, arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2019 show with a mix-and-match animal print ensemble, featuring a tiger-striped long jacket over knee-high cheetah-print boots — topped off with oversize leopard-print square sunglasses and neck scarf.

Cardi later changed into a pink floral suit by the label and gold strappy sandals for a private event celebrating the designers. She changed her hair as well, donning knee-length blonde strands.

This event marked her second appearance at Milan Fashion Week following the fight at N.Y.C.’s Plaza Hotel that left Cardi bruised and her Dolce & Gabbana dress ripped in the back with her underwear exposed.

The dress she wore when she got into her altercation with Minaj was an off-the-runway design from the label’s Fall 2018 collection.

Dolce & Gabbana was her second stop on her Milan Fashion Week tour, as she first attended the Philipp Plein show on Friday. She sat front row to support her her sister, Hennessy Carolina, as she walked the runway.

“I could cry,” the rapper captioned a video of her sister on the catwalk. “I’m so proud of @hennessycarolina !! In Milan walking at the @philippplein show .Henessy is Soo swaggy ,talented and pretty .She is my rock and i can’t believe she evolving in to this beautiful woman !In my eyes she still little Hennessy ! Thank you @philippplein.”

Cardi’s return to the fashion scene comes after two weeks of keeping a relatively low profile since the Sept. 7 fight. She had only made her first public appearance last week backstage at her husband’s performance with Migos in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Minaj didn’t let the brawl keep her from enjoying more fashion events in New York and in Milan. She was spotted at shows including Opening Ceremony, Oscar de La Renta (alongside her mom!) and Marc Jacobs just days following the fight in New York.

Then, she headed to Milan for appearances throughout Milan Fashion Week at Fendi and Diesel, where she debuted a limited-editon collection of pieces emblazoned with hateful comments stars have received on social media, with portions of the proceeds benefiting Only The Brave Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports anti-bullying programs.

Minaj spoke out about the altercation just days after it happened: “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” she said during an episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Minaj added, “I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf—ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt.”