Cardi B Documents Her Painful Dermal Piercings on Video: 'This B---- Hurt'

The rapper's husband Offset was by her side holding her hand as she yelled through the pain while getting her piercings

Cardi B powered through the pain as she got multiple body piercings at home with husband Offset right by her side.

To add to her already extensive collection of tattoos and piercings, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 27, decided to get three dermal piercings in her chest and one labret piercing below her lip, and she shared every painful step with fans on social media.

"1 Down," Cardi B captioned her first series of videos posted on Instagram that showed her sitting back as her piercer worked on the initial piercing in her chest. With her eyes closed, the star screamed and laughed through the pain and her Migos rapper husband stood supportively at her side and held her hand.

When they moved on to the next piercing, Cardi jokingly said, "I don't even know if I'm agreeing to this." Offset cheered on her and she quipped back, "Why don't you do one!"

By the time Cardi got to her labret piercing in her face, she made a loud pitch scream for most of the time as her piercer put the needle through her upper chin. "This bitch hurt 😩I forgot how it felt," she captioned the Instagram post.

After she recovered from the piercings' pain, Cardi B showed off the final result. "The finale 💎💰," she captioned the post which had her zooming in close on the three new dermal piercings.

