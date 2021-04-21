LIVE

Cardi B Shows Off Her New Hermès Birkin Bags with Matching Blue Ombré Hair

Cardi B has over 20 bags in her extensive Hermès Birkin collection

By Georgia Slater
April 21, 2021 11:13 AM
Credit: Cardi B/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Cardi B is showing off her latest Birkin bag purchase with a matching hairdo.

On Tuesday, the "Up" rapper modeled her new Hermès Birkin bag (which typically range anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000) on Instagram.

Cardi matched her hair to the blue crocodile handbag with a waist-length blue ombré wig. For the photo shoot, the musician wore dark skinny jeans, a white Vivienne Westwood corset, statement earrings and white pumps.

The "WAP" artist shared additional snaps of the bag on her Instagram Story, in which she also showed off her jewel-encrusted hot pink nails.

Earlier in the week, Cardi posted a picture of her two new Birkin bags to Instagram, which included the blue purse and a similar style in fuchsia.

"My new babes 💗💙," she wrote of the handbags.

This isn't the first time the Grammy winner has matched her hair to her handbags.

While modeling her violet Birkin bag in February 2020, Cardi sported a long purple ponytail to complete the look.

Cardi's new bag is the latest addition to her Hermès collection, which she shared a glimpse of back in October 2020 after returning home from her lavish 28th birthday bash Las Vegas.

Cardi B and her Birkin collection
| Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

Complete with a floor-to-ceiling ladder so she can easily reach all of her purses, her impressive closet display contains 23 Birkin bags with many featuring extremely rare and one-of-a-kind designs, like camouflage, glitter and a paisley-print pattern.

"Pick a color," Cardi captioned the Instagram post standing in front of the impressive wall of bags, which likely adds up to being worth over $500,000.

In the comments, the "WAP" rapper's husband Offset, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture, left a cheeky message about her handbag collection. "I'm Responsible for 15 of them," he said.

