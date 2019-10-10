Cardi B Says She 'Couldn't See Much' in Her Head-to-Toe Paris Fashion Week Floral Ensemble

It’s no surprise that Cardi B “served” while at Paris Fashion Week.

The star rocked several head-turning looks that captivated the fashion masses and wasn’t afraid to take a few fashion risks — even if it meant not being able to see.

On Tuesday, the Rythm + Flow host revealed to Entertainment Tonight that while her head-to-toe blue, white and green floral ensemble by designer Richard Quinn was a no doubt a walking statement, there was one slight drawback.

“It was really blurry,” she told ET. “I couldn’t really see much.”

RELATED: Cardi B Takes Paris Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Designer Floral Ensemble

After Cardi arrived in the show-stopping look at PFW on Saturday, Sept. 28, the star’s ensemble quickly became iconic. The 26-year-old artist showed off the floral get up while strutting in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“PARIS FASHION WEEK, IM HERE!,” she captioned a hilarious video to Instagram that displayed the fashionista’s full look, which first debuted during London Fashion Week in February.

Image zoom Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The one-of-a-kind outfit was comprised of multiple pieces, including a belted overcoat, knee-length pleated skirt, gloves, skin-tight high boots, a head wrap, and a face mask.

“I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I’m here to serve it to you m————, and serve it to you cold,” she said in the clip as she began to catwalk down the street. “You bitches could really never.”

“Madame, excuse moi, excuse moi madam,” yelled a photographer, to which the rapper responded, “Make sure a car don’t hit me, ’cause a bitch can’t see.”

RELATED: ‘Okurrr!’ All Of The Show-Stopping Looks Cardi B ‘Served Cold’ at Paris Fashion Week

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Image zoom Julien Hekimian/Getty

A week prior to Cardi’s PFW arrival, Kendall Jenner wore the British designer to the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The model looked striking in the floor-length, red and pink floral gown with a strapless, mermaid silhouette. Jenner topped off the look by donning a black latex bodysuit underneath the glam gown, which she later showed off on Instagram.

Last year, the Hustlers actress made headlines during New York Fashion Week for an infamous fight with rapper Nicki Minaj at the annual Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7.

But skipping out on the NYFW week this year, Cardi decided to head to abroad and serve her fans numerous looks in Paris. In addition to her unique Quinn ensemble, the star also donned high-fashion looks by Edda Gimnes, Thom Brown, Nicolas Jebran and a $30,000 head-to-toe Chanel outfit for the designer’s annual runway show.