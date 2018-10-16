Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B knows how to improvise her beauty routine!

Before her surprise appearance at the Drake and Migos show in Los Angeles, the “I Like It” rapper, 26, wanted to give her long black wig a touch-up. But with no brush in sight, the star made do with what she had on hand — a plastic fork — and shamelessly combed it through her hair.

“When you don’t have a brush you use a fork,” Cardi captioned the video on Instagram Story.

The star’s hair stylist and wig expert Tokyo Stylez shared the hilarious clip on his own Instagram account and captioned it, “When all fails use the fork aka dingle hopper.”

With her hair “laid”, Cardi blinged out her plunging metallic jumpsuit with tons of diamond jewelry that honored her three-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

The rapper wore custom-made diamond Pristine Jewelers earrings with her daughter’s name across the hoop, and a diamond-covered bracelet with a “K” charm in honor of her daughter — as well as an extravagant diamond encrusted chain necklace emblazoned with her own name.

She also kept things sexy when she rang in her 26th birthday in a revealing leopard print ensemble reportedly designed by Laurel DeWitt, which consisted of a bandeau top, skirt with side slits all the way to her hips and headpiece.