Cardi B Honors Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel with Two Gowns at 2023 Met Gala

The rapper rocked a pair show-stopping ensembles before she arrived to the 2023 Met Gala and on the carpet to honor this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13894410q) Cardi B The Mark x Met Gala 2023, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty; Broadimage/Shutterstock

Cardi B wowed on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with two show-stopping gowns.

While the 30-year-old rapper left for fashion's biggest night in a plunging bejeweled pink dress with a matching oversized tulle headpiece, she arrived on the carpet in a white-and-black tie corset floral ballgown.

For the latter look, she wore a silver wig and a chunky black headband with matching gloves. She said of her outfit on the Vogue carpet livestream, "The texture of this skirt, it's giving like a Chanel boy bag, and then it got the flowers, the camellia flower."

She continued, "You know when you get a Chanel purse, it always got the white flower. But you know this one is black. And then up top here it's giving Karl, so I'm representing the house of Chanel and Karl at the same time."

cardi b met gala
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Both of her ensembles respectively channeled what Karl Lagerfeld and model Lily-Rose Depp wore for the 2017 Chanel haute couture Spring/Summer show.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the late designer and the accompanying exhibit showcases around 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six decade career — designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

"What makes the night so special... it's like a designer that ... you know so well. And then it's just like I was curious to see how people are gonna rock this," the musician said. "Everybody got like their own interpretation of how things supposed to look tonight...I really liked the looks for tonight. People killed it so far."

Cardi B is always a must-see on the Met Gala red carpet. At 2022's event, she made quite the statement for the event's "Gilded Glamour" theme.

The "Up" rapper arrived on the red carpet in a glittery gold Atelier Versace gown featuring gold chains throughout her dress, around her neck and on her arms.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Cardi B. Shutterstock

According to a release from the brand, "a mile of golden metal chains" were stitched to the nude tulle fabric — a "hand-craft process that took 20 members of the Atelier 1,300 hours to complete."

"This is what I wanted to give," said Cardi of her head-to-toe gold look. "I wanted to give woman, and Donatella [Versace] brings that woman."

Cardi — who gave birth to her second child, son Wave Set, in September 2021 — continued, "No lipo surgery could bring this body that my son gave me .... It's giving, it's giving, it's giving."

She said she was "feeling spectacular" as she thanked Versace and wished the designer a happy 67th birthday.

"I feel like a lot of fans don't get the theme because they think 'Gilded' is supposed to be like an era, but gilded is gold, it's regal, it can be any era. I love it," Cardi continued.

"This is one of the most speculator dresses Versace did," the designer said. "The chains embroidered, the jewelry ... she's so brave to wear it because it's so heavy. But look at her body, she's insane. Only her, she can wear it."

cardi b
Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Prior to 2022, Cardi's last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019, when she wore a full-body custom oxblood Thom Browne gown that featured a train that extended outward in concentric circles for about 10 feet.

According to Vogue, the gown, which was made from tulle and silk organza filled with down, took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create and is embellished with 30,000 feathers.

She made the look complete with a beaded headpiece that Browne made in collaboration with Stephen Jones.

"I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman's body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty," Browne told Vogue.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Cardi B attended her very first Met Gala in 2018, showing off her baby bump just months before she and husband Offset, 31, welcomed 4-year-old daughter Kulture.

She made a grand entrance alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott (in a matching getup!) wearing a jeweled crown with spindles and a gown with a high collar, long-sleeves and gloves all covered in intricate beading inspired by tapestries and embroideries from ecclesiastic vestments. She accentuated her baby bump in the form-fitting design and made a statement as she walked the steps with her ballgown skirt cascading behind her.

