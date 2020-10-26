Cardi B Slams Racist Response to Her Birkin Collection: 'Ya'll Don't Do This to White Celebrities'

Cardi B put haters on blast after seeing a racist comment saying Hermés Birkin bags "literally lost their value" because Black female rappers wear them

Cardi B put haters in their place after she spotted racist comments about her Hermés Birkin handbag collection.

A social media post started circulating that claimed the expensive Birkin bags (which typically range anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000) have "literally lost their value" because female Black rappers make them "easy to get" and less "exclusive." So Cardi B jumped on Instagram to share an important message about racism that Black women still face when it comes to the luxury fashion market.

"I've been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store," the "WAP" rapper, 28, said in the video shared on Instagram.

WARNING: The below video is NSFW due to profanity

Cardi went on to say that people shouldn't be questioning if Black women "could get a bag from the Hermés store" because "y'all don't do this to these white celebrities."

"So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us? What the f---? It just makes you want to brag like, 'Bitch do you know who the f--- you're talking to?' But no, I'm not even going to take it there," she said.

When addressing the comment about Black rappers making the Birkin bag less elusive than it once was, Cardi said she has actually helped do the opposite.

"Another thing is that they're saying we're depreciating the value," she said. "Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s--- go up."

She referenced her hit single "Bodak Yellow," which referenced designer Christian Louboutin. "When 'Bodak Yellow' came out you could actually Google that their sales went up 1000+%." Similarly, the star's famous lyric, "I like those Balenciagas / The ones that look like socks" from her song "I Like It Like That" contributed to a spike in Balenciaga sales. "That s--- went up too and that's why they worked with me this year. Like hip-hop, we start trends," Cardi said. "When y'all say that we devalue s---, no we actually add value."

Cardi also slammed people who question whether a designer handbag is real or fake when they see a Black or Hispanic woman carrying it. "And another thing is, why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag you have to question it? 'Oh is it fake?' or 'She's a scammer' or 'She's f---ing a n------ for it,'" the star said. "There's a lot of boss-ass bitches out here. There's bitches that's getting money out here."

But most importantly, Cardi wanted her fans to know that if they can't afford a designer purse, they shouldn't feel pressure from the world to go out and buy one.

"Let me tell you something: if you're a regular girl you don't gotta break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin don't make you. A n----- don't give a f--- if you have a Birkin or Aldo purse," she said.