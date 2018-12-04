Cardi B got in touch with her wild side.

The “Money” rapper, 26, sported an eye-catching tiger-inspired look as she frolicked and twerked in the ocean on the set of a new music video shoot. The star got decked out in an orange bra and thong and appeared to airbrush paint her entire body (from head-to-toe!) orange with black tiger stripes. On her back, detailed tiger eyes were painted on while further down on her butt, the look was completed with the whiskers and mouth.

The paint used on Cardi’s body was so waterproof, not one bit of the body art smudged as the star got down in the ocean.

Cardi’s revealing look comes nearly three weeks after the rapper opened up in an Instagram live about feeling “depressed” about losing too much weight after giving birth to her first child, daughter Kulture, in July.

“I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight,” Cardi said. “And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [weight loss tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight I don’t like looking too skinny.”

The Bronx-born star added that she’s never liked looking thin.

“I used to look too skinny as a teenager and I used to hate it and I hate it now,” she said. “It’s been really depressing me, making me sad. My weight. You know what I’m saying.”

However, in August one month after welcoming her daughter, Cardi revealed she wanted to get liposuction to remove some extra weight and loose skin around her stomach.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said in another Instagram Live video, as she pulled on her tummy. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach.”

She’s also taken a liking to using duct tape to lift up her breasts and make them look extra perky for red carpet appearances post-pregnancy.

“Oh this s— is crazy. I have never done this s— in my life but f— it. I have to f—ing tape my titties up because son! Giving birth and s—, like my titties was already like a little low, low you know what I’m saying? Cause I got my tits done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra and s— so, you know what I’m saying?” Cardi said in a very honest sentiment to her followers on her Instagram Story.

“When I was pregnant my s— was looking nice though, nice. I was like, ‘Oh s—!’ Now though? Now Kulture did me filthy!” she continued, jokingly blaming daughter Kulture for making her chest saggier.

And then she hinted that she just might go under the knife later this year to get a second breast augmentation surgery so her chest would look more lifted.

“I don’t give a f—. If y’all mothaf—ers see me gone in November, December I’m getting my tits done! I don’t give a f—,” Cardi said. “Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a titty renovation cause I gotta renovate these s—s!”