This Jennifer Lopez-Loved Activewear Retailer Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale

For most of us, shopping at Carbon38 is aspirational. The high-fashion activewear and ready-to-wear retailer with a flock of celebrity fans — including Lucy Hale and Jennifer Lopez, the veritable queen of leggings — typically stocks leggings and sports bras that cost well over $100 apiece. But right now, Carbon38 is having a rare sale, and hundreds of items (518, to be exact) are discounted well below their usual prices.

The sale includes pieces from Carbon38’s own collections as well as other high-end brands like Varley and P.E. Nation. Most of the items included are already marked down, but when you use the promo code STAYHOME40 at checkout, you’ll save an extra 40 percent.

With such steep discounts, now’s the perfect time to stock up on workout and loungewear essentials. This pair of leggings from Varley that usually costs over $100 is now under $50 thanks to this special promo code, and this Carbon38 sports bra was originally listed for $128, but you can buy it for just $54 right now.

If you want to get in on these deals, you’ll have to act quickly. Select sizes and styles are selling out fast, and the sale ends on Monday, March 30. Start shopping by browsing our top picks below.

Buy It! Terez Ribbed Tank, $25.20 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $50); carbon38.com

Buy It! Nux Night Rider Short, $33.60 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $79); carbon38.com

Buy It! Running Bare Scope It Out Cropped Tank, $38.40 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $75); carbon38.com

Buy It! Beach Riot Lola Legging, $41.40 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $98); carbon38.com

Buy It! Carbon38 Perforated Sweater, $42.40 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $98); carbon38.com

Buy It! Carbon38 Cable High Rise Full-Length Legging, $53.40 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. 148); carbon38.com

Buy It! LNA India Tee, $40.20 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $95); carbon38.com

Buy It! Varley Swathmore Legging, $46.20 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $110); carbon38.com

Buy It! Carbon38 Contrast Square Neck Longline Bra, $54 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $128); carbon38.com

Buy It! Carbon38 Cupro Drawstring Wide Leg Pants, $50.40 with code STAYHOME40 (orig. $168); carbon38.com

