Cara Delevingne's Hidden Talent Is Actually Pretty Impressive

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Supermodels need to be incredibly multitalented to make it in this current economy. They have to be social media mavens, act in big-budget films and — in the case of Cara Delevingne — bring some major musical talent to the table.

U.K. television host Graham Norton revealed Delevingne’s secret talent while she was on his show promoting Paper Towns, and within seconds of being handed a microphone, Delevingne was busting out several different varieties of beatboxing: both the closed-mouth and more traditional versions. Words won’t do it justice — so we’ll let the video speak for itself.

Delevingne has had a busy week, between her many promotional appearances and the controversy over her Vogue profile, but if she’s starting to feel a little worn out, she can take heart in the knowledge that Tyra Banks has her back. The model-turned-personality posted an Instagram recently devoted to drawing attention to the plight of the multi-hyphenate model, of whom Delevingne is the ultimate representation.

Banks writes:

“Models have so much pressure today. They have to look good on AND off the set. They have to arrive backstage at fashion shows looking and dressed as if they are already ON a runway. They have to be slimmer than slim. Skinnier than skinny. They have to compete with actresses, recording artists and reality stars for magazine covers and ad campaigns. They have to have tons of followers on social media to book top notch jobs. And they have to do selfies that make them look relatable, but not TOO relatable, because then people may comment that they don’t understand, ‘Why the heck is THAT girl a friggin’ model??!!!!’

When I was a young model, yeah, we had to think about our weight, but not like today. I think I was size 6, not a size 0. And backstage at fashion shows, I looked like this photo you’re looking at. Yep, that’s teenaged me right before a YSL show was about to start in sneakers, plaid flannel and bad jeans. Mr. Yves Saint Laurent could care how I looked when I arrived to his show. But when I hit his stage, he expected excellence. And I made sure I delivered that every time I was chosen to walk his amazing runway. I’m sending love and hugs to all working, aspiring and super models worldwide. You all have lots to live up to. And I’m here cheering for you every single day. Stay strong girls.”

We’re not too worried for Delevingne — if she doesn’t make it as a model, she can always be in Pitch Perfect 3.

Are you impressed by her skills?

— Alex Apatoff

