Cara Delevingne just gave her little black dress a fun little outing.

The model walked the red carpet at the Fremantle photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France, wearing a flowy black minidress with a sweetheart neckline and cutouts. She paired the look with black heels with an ankle-cuff detail and delicate jewelry. Delevingne, 30, kept her makeup understated but glam with a nude lip and rosy cheeks.

The Only Murders in the Building star opted for soft waves in her hair, giving her an effortless look to complement her breezy dress.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Delevingne also wore an all-black look last time she hit the red carpet, during Paris Fashion Week.

After missing a New York Fashion Week event earlier in the month celebrating her collection with late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Delevingne was on hand at the Paris Fashion Week party for Cara Loves Karl.

To mark the occasion, Delevingne wore a sultry oversized tuxedo jacket with a web belt around her neck that featured Lagerfeld's name as well as a matching belt around her waist. Her honey blonde tresses, extensions from Great Lengths, fell softly around her shoulders. The model completed her look with thigh-high black boots.

Early that day, Delevingne sported another Cara x Karl look in a carousel she shared on Instagram. That look included a sleek black blazer with matching pants and classic pointed-toe pumps. She went without a blouse underneath her blazer, showing off its plunging neckline.

"Cara❤️karl," she wrote alongside the set of photos.

Delevingne announced the collection in August. She told Vogue at the time that she didn't want the pieces to be limited by gender norms.

"I've never understood how we can define clothing with a gender," she said. "It was important to me that the collection not be just unisex, but genderless."

"We've been working on this collaboration for a couple of years," Delevingne added. "I truly believe [Karl] would be really proud of what we have created and how we have created it — without defining who should wear the pieces, allowing the person to dictate what the fashion really becomes."

Back in May, Delevingne also got people talking when she attended the Billboard Music Awards and basically spent the whole evening as Megan Thee Stallion's No. 1 cheerleader. She laid on the ground to take pictures for the rapper, she assisted with her dress on the red carpet and she even helped Meg with her speech.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

But while people questioned Delevingne's behavior the night of the award show, she told Jimmy Fallon in July that she had a perfectly good reason for doing all of that.

When asked how she wound up sitting front row for the music awards show, she told Fallon she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, with friends already when the rapper, 27, asked her to come along.

"I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her," she said. "I didn't know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play."

"I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I'm like, 'I'm not meant to be here,'" she continued.

It was not her seat that had people talking but rather Delevingne's entrance into the award show and her presence in "Plan B" rapper's photos.

Several pictures captured the Carnival Row star helping to throw her dress's train in the air to catch an elusive fashion shot and generally pulling rather unusual faces.

"I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, 'Yeah girl!' I was hyping her up, being a hype woman," the model-turned-actress added.

Delevingne's supportive work didn't end there –– she also helped Megan read lines for her on stage moment and even stopped to take pictures of other stars from her prime position on the floor.

"She had a speech she was going to do because she was winning an award, so I was helping her run her lines," she said.

Delevigne said of the floor photos, "That's what I do, I was just really excited."

"I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that's me. No shame," she said of the event.