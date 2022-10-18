Cara Delevingne Wears a Little Black Dress in Cannes — See Her Full Look

The Only Murders in the Building star paired her LBD with sky-high heels in France

By Hedy Phillips
Published on October 18, 2022 02:57 PM
CANNES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 17: Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle Photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 on October 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Cara Delevingne just gave her little black dress a fun little outing.

The model walked the red carpet at the Fremantle photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France, wearing a flowy black minidress with a sweetheart neckline and cutouts. She paired the look with black heels with an ankle-cuff detail and delicate jewelry. Delevingne, 30, kept her makeup understated but glam with a nude lip and rosy cheeks.

The Only Murders in the Building star opted for soft waves in her hair, giving her an effortless look to complement her breezy dress.

CANNES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 17: Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle Photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 on October 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Delevingne also wore an all-black look last time she hit the red carpet, during Paris Fashion Week.

After missing a New York Fashion Week event earlier in the month celebrating her collection with late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Delevingne was on hand at the Paris Fashion Week party for Cara Loves Karl.

To mark the occasion, Delevingne wore a sultry oversized tuxedo jacket with a web belt around her neck that featured Lagerfeld's name as well as a matching belt around her waist. Her honey blonde tresses, extensions from Great Lengths, fell softly around her shoulders. The model completed her look with thigh-high black boots.

Early that day, Delevingne sported another Cara x Karl look in a carousel she shared on Instagram. That look included a sleek black blazer with matching pants and classic pointed-toe pumps. She went without a blouse underneath her blazer, showing off its plunging neckline.

"Cara❤️karl," she wrote alongside the set of photos.

Delevingne announced the collection in August. She told Vogue at the time that she didn't want the pieces to be limited by gender norms.

"I've never understood how we can define clothing with a gender," she said. "It was important to me that the collection not be just unisex, but genderless."

"We've been working on this collaboration for a couple of years," Delevingne added. "I truly believe [Karl] would be really proud of what we have created and how we have created it — without defining who should wear the pieces, allowing the person to dictate what the fashion really becomes."

Back in May, Delevingne also got people talking when she attended the Billboard Music Awards and basically spent the whole evening as Megan Thee Stallion's No. 1 cheerleader. She laid on the ground to take pictures for the rapper, she assisted with her dress on the red carpet and she even helped Meg with her speech.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Megan Thee Stallion (L) and Cara Delevingne attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
Mindy Small/FilmMagic

But while people questioned Delevingne's behavior the night of the award show, she told Jimmy Fallon in July that she had a perfectly good reason for doing all of that.

When asked how she wound up sitting front row for the music awards show, she told Fallon she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, with friends already when the rapper, 27, asked her to come along.

"I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her," she said. "I didn't know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play."

"I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I'm like, 'I'm not meant to be here,'" she continued.

It was not her seat that had people talking but rather Delevingne's entrance into the award show and her presence in "Plan B" rapper's photos.

Several pictures captured the Carnival Row star helping to throw her dress's train in the air to catch an elusive fashion shot and generally pulling rather unusual faces.

"I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, 'Yeah girl!' I was hyping her up, being a hype woman," the model-turned-actress added.

Delevingne's supportive work didn't end there –– she also helped Megan read lines for her on stage moment and even stopped to take pictures of other stars from her prime position on the floor.

"She had a speech she was going to do because she was winning an award, so I was helping her run her lines," she said.

Delevigne said of the floor photos, "That's what I do, I was just really excited."

"I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that's me. No shame," she said of the event.

Related Articles
Cara Loves Karl, Karl Lagerfeld party, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2022
Cara Delevingne Celebrates Her Capsule Collection in Daring Blazer During Paris Fashion Week
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: (L-R) Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
Cara Delevingne Explains Her Behavior and 'Odd' Billboard Music Awards Photos with Megan Thee Stallion
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld
Met Gala 2023 Theme Will Center Around Late Designer Karl Lagerfeld
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid Gets White Dress Spray-Painted on Her Mid-Show During Paris Fashion Week
Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
All of the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2022 Albie Awards
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kim Kardashian in Milian
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Milan Fashion Week
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Grammy Awards Arrivals
She Slays! Megan Thee Stallion Hits the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet in an Animal Print Dress