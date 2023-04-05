Here's How Cara Delevingne Switched Up Her Hair with a New Summer-Inspired Cut and Color

The model and actress just debuted a fresh hair update

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 5, 2023 02:04 PM
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Riawna Capri/Instagram

Cara Delevingne's new hair transformation proves she's ready for warmer weather.

The 30-year-old supermodel recently paid a visit to the hair experts of Nine Zero One salon, who took her long dirty blonde locks into an even lighter-hued wavy bob.

Pro Riawna Capri was in charge of the chop, appearing to have snipped off a healthy few inches from Delevingne's mane. The result: a chin-length hairdo with an asymmetrical edge.

Meanwhile hairstylist Nikki Lee highlighted Delevingne's with lighter streaks of blonde, but kept her roots a few shades darker.

Last but not least came styling, courtesy of hair pro Ryan Richman who worked Delevingne's chic lob into soft beachy waves.

Cara Delevingne
Riawna Capri/Instagram

Capri shared the end result to Instagram with a photo of Delevingne and her new look. The model is seen with her freshly done hair and wearing popping red eyeshadow and a blazer to match.

"Look who else is going short for summer, This Beauty @CaraDelevingne!!!" wrote Capri.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
R: Caption . PHOTO: Getty

It's only been a couple of months since the fashion favorite and Only Murders in the Building actress commanded awards season with her red carpet looks.

For her SAG Awards debut, Delevingne showed out in a high-drama long-sleeve Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a plunging neckline decorated with oversized rosette appliqués. The piece, which was pulled hot off the runway, featured a full skirt that she flared out on the carpet.

She also sported De Beers diamonds, including 74.73 carats worth of gems on her necklace, as well as an Old Hollywood-like down 'do.

Only a few weeks later, the actress attended her first-ever Oscars appearance outfitted in an ensemble as impressive as the milestone moment.

Delevingne, who presented at the awards show, hit the champagne carpet donning a daring red Elie Saab one-shoulder gown teamed with Stuart Weitzman heels and Bulgari jewels. This time, her hair was slicked back into a bun.

