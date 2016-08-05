Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

All the Details Behind Cara Delevingne's Sultry Smoky Eye at the Suicide Squad World Premiere

Cara Delevingne has been dominating the red carpet all week in drop-dead gorgeous looks during her Suicide Squad press stops, but before we close the door on the supermodel’s promo tour style, let’s celebrate her big beauty look — a sultry silver smoky eye paired with a bold red lip — one last time.

Lucky for us, the star’s makeup artist Romy Soleimani is breaking down the bold makeup move, below!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Because of the hype and anticipation surrounding the comic book-inspired film, Delevingne’s beauty pro opted for a dramatic glittery eye, which she says, was inspired by German-Australian fashion photographer Helmut Newton “with a hit of glam rock.”

Plus, Soleimani says deciding on a statement eye was a no-brainer, as she loves amping up Delevingne’s baby blues. “I love playing up her eyes,” she tells PeopleStyle. “As an artist, there are so many things you can do — it is so much fun!”

So with a bold eye in mind and with the supermodel’s full trust, Soleimani began creating the sultry silver look using Rimmel London Exaggerate Auto Waterproof Eye Definer in Earl Grey and Blackest Black, which the pro applied all over the star’s lids.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Ways to Transition Your Makeup From Day to Night

To add dimension, Soleimani rimmed more of the Blackest Black along the lash line, the crease of the eye and on the inner rim and then smudged underneath to create a messy, unkempt effect. And for some extra shimmer, the makeup pro pressed “theatrical silver glitter” onto the lids and finished with a few coats of Rimmel London Scandal Eyes Mascara.

If you want to try this for your next big night out, Soleimani recommends paring down the look by smudging the lighter-hued shadow stick (Rimmel London Exaggerate Auto Waterproof Eye Definer in Earl Grey) onto the lids using your finger and then rimming the lash line Blackest Black shade. To make it really pop, add “just the tiniest hint of sliver glitter.”

As for her lip, the makeup pro painted Delevingne’s pucker with the Rimmel London Provocalips 16HR Kissproof Lip Color in Kiss Me You Fool as a gloss base, and then topped it with a rich red shade (Rimmel London The Only 1 Lipstick in Call Me Crazy).

Who says you can’t have a smoky eye and a bold lip?