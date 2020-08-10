Cara Delevingne Shares Sweet Instagram Tribute to Margaret Qualley: 'I'm Not Cute, You Are'
The stars' friend Kaia Gerber left a loving comment on the social media post
Cara Delevingne showed some love for her friend Margaret Qualley in a sweet Instagram tribute over the weekend.
The model, 27, shared a series of cute photos cozying up to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 25, that captured the essence of their close friendship. In one photo, Delevingne and Qualley hang out in the back of a pickup truck as they drive through a forest and in another they're seen in the desert posing in a coordinated jumping shot. Delevingne and Qualley, who's the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, are seen hugging and embracing in the other eight photos, including one cuddling together as Margaret's older sister Rainey Qualley, 30, looks on.
"I’m not cute, you are @margaretqualley ❤️," Delevingne captioned the series of photos.
In the comments of Delevingne's Instagram post, model Kaia Gerber, 18, wrote, "I feel lucky to know you both."
Since Delevingne ended her nearly two-year relationship with actress Ashley Benson in April, she's become especially close with Qualley and Gerber. The friends spent time together self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the spring, and Delevingne and Gerber attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles last month. The supermodels were photographed embracing each other at the rally, which was held outside the Hall of Justice.
The duo also bundled up for a cute mirror selfie when they posed together in a replica of the oversized button-up sweater that Taylor Swift wore in the music video for her new single, "Cardigan."
"@taylorswift we love our CARDIGAN,” Gerber captioned the selfie alongside a snippet of the song.
Qualley previously dated Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson until fall 2019, after which Davidson was spotted hanging with Gerber in various sightings in N.Y.C. and L.A.
In February, the comedian opened up during a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God about why things didn’t work out with Gerber.
“We were dating for a few months,” explained Davidson, who referred to Gerber as “KG.”
"She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” continued Davidson, who has confirmed that he recently sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona.
“It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he said. “She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work.”