Cara Delevingne Shares Sweet Instagram Tribute to Margaret Qualley: 'I'm Not Cute, You Are'

Cara Delevingne showed some love for her friend Margaret Qualley in a sweet Instagram tribute over the weekend.

The model, 27, shared a series of cute photos cozying up to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 25, that captured the essence of their close friendship. In one photo, Delevingne and Qualley hang out in the back of a pickup truck as they drive through a forest and in another they're seen in the desert posing in a coordinated jumping shot. Delevingne and Qualley, who's the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, are seen hugging and embracing in the other eight photos, including one cuddling together as Margaret's older sister Rainey Qualley, 30, looks on.

Image zoom Cara Delevingne/Instagram

Image zoom Cara Delevingne/Instagram

"I’m not cute, you are @margaretqualley ❤️," Delevingne captioned the series of photos.

Image zoom Cara Delevingne/Instagram

In the comments of Delevingne's Instagram post, model Kaia Gerber, 18, wrote, "I feel lucky to know you both."

Image zoom Cara Delevingne/Instagram

Since Delevingne ended her nearly two-year relationship with actress Ashley Benson in April, she's become especially close with Qualley and Gerber. The friends spent time together self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the spring, and Delevingne and Gerber attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles last month. The supermodels were photographed embracing each other at the rally, which was held outside the Hall of Justice.

Image zoom Cara Delevingne (left) and Kaia Gerber (right)

