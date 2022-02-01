The model spoke about her struggles with mental health in her March cover story for Harper’s Bazaar UK

Cara Delevingne Says Her Childhood Was 'Very Stressful' Due to 'a Lot of Chaos' in Her Family

Cara Delevingne is opening up about a dark aspect of her childhood.

In her March cover story for Harper's Bazaar UK, which hits newsstands on Feb. 2, Cara, 29, shared that life was "very stressful" growing up. The model's mother, Pandora Delevingne, struggled with a heroin addiction before giving birth to Cara and her sisters Poppy and Chloe Delevingne, Cara shared with the publication. When the actress was still young, Pandora was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the magazine reported.

"Everyone has something they go through with their family," Cara explained to Harper's Bazaar. "My life I feel was very stressful, because there was quite a lot of chaos, not being sure if people were okay or not."

Cara Delevinge Harper's Bazaar Credit: Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK/Pamela Hanson

In addition to the upheaval at home, Cara faced her own mental health issues, which prompted her to drop out of the Bedales School in Hampshire, England.

"I dropped out, and I really just wanted to be able to prove that I wasn't the deadbeat I thought I was," Cara told the magazine. "When you have mental-health struggles, you can't see anything, it blinds you."

Cara continued to struggle mentally when she became a model at just 17 years old. She told Harper's Bazaar that she suffered from severe depression and anxiety as she grappled with her sexuality. The actress came out as pansexual in 2017.

Cara explained to the magazine that she would have "hated" herself less as a teen if there were more LGBTQ+ public figures.

However, she feels "growing up queer" gave her "so much fire and drive to make people's lives easier." Cara is currently working on a BBC documentary about sexuality and gender, she told the magazine.

Cara Delevinge Harper's Bazaar Credit: Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK/Pamela Hanson

In addition to using her platform to help others, Cara has some personal goals she hopes to accomplish: becoming a mother.

"I want to have babies. But not yet," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I buy children's clothes for my future child who doesn't exist. Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I'm manifesting…"

Aside from her modeling career, family aspirations and work for the LGBTQ+ community, Cara is focused on acting.

In December it was revealed that Cara has joined the cast for the upcoming season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, alongside her longtime friend and series star Selena Gomez.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delevingne will play Alice, an "art world insider" who will become just as obsessed with the New York City apartment building's murder mysteries as season 1's unlikely friends Mabel (Gomez,) Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin.)

Hulu previously announced that season 1 of the critically acclaimed show became the streamer's top original comedy series. Filming for season 2 began on Dec. 1.