Cara Delevingne Shares BTS Pics Modeling in the Friends Reunion Runway Show: 'A Dream Come True'

Cara Delevingne joined Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford in the special for a mini fashion show where they modeled iconic outfits worn throughout the series

This post contains spoilers from HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special.

Could Cara Delevingne be any more excited?

The model, 28, was one of many A-list celebs — including Lady Gaga and David Beckham — to appear in the highly-anticipated HBO Max's Friends reunion special. And she is still pinching herself over the whirlwind experience.

In one scene, Delevingne joined Justin Bieber and fellow model Cindy Crawford for a mini fashion show, where they rocked iconic outfits worn throughout the series. For the segment, Delevingne wore Rachel's iconic puffy pink bridesmaid dress (underwear mishap included!) from the "Barry and Mindy's Wedding" episode that aired in 1996.

Meanwhile, Bieber, 27, wore Ross' holiday armadillo costume from the season 7 episode "The One With the Holiday Armadillo," while Crawford, 55, modeled Ross' memorable tight leather pants from "The One with All the Resolutions" in season 5.

Delevingne shared several photos from the segment— including a few of her wearing Rachel's dress and one of her in Ross' holiday armadillo costume — in an Instagram post in which she reflected on getting to appear in the reunion.

"Could I BE any more excited??? Being a part of the Friends reunion was truly a dream come true," the Carnival Row actress wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes footage, which also featured a snapshot of her posing with the six Friends stars on the iconic Central Perk couch.

"I grew up watching the show religiously," she continued, "and feel so lucky to have been included in this incredible special with such an amazing group of people. Plus, I got to be the HOLIDAY ARMADILLO. You'll laugh, cry, and feel like they never left....can't wait for you all to experience it. @hbomax @friends."

Delevingne was among several lucky stars to appear in the special. Other celebs including Beckham, 46, Mindy Kaling, BTS and Kit Harington, opened up about their love for the beloved sitcom in pre-recorded interviews.

Gaga, 35, joined Kudrow for a performance of "Smelly Cat," the iconic song Phoebe often sang. Former Friends guest star Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green) also appeared in a pre-recorded interview to discuss being approached about playing Rachel's sister.

Thomas Lennon (Joey's identical hand twin, Randall), Larry Hankin (Mr. Heckles) and Tom Selleck (Richard Burke) additionally popped up when the cast played a game of trivia.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Since Perry, 51, was unable to attend 2016's mini reunion in honor of frequent series director James Burrows, HBO Max's special is the first time the entire cast has come together in a public capacity since the sitcom wrapped.