Cara Delevingne loves being in love.

The 27-year-old model, who has kept her romance with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, 29, quite private, revealed in her October cover story with ELLE UK that she feels like a better person when she’s in a committed relationship.

“I’m just better when I’m in love,” she told ELLE UK, clarifying that it could also mean self-love. “That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

Delevingne and Benson have primarily kept their relationship out of public spotlight. However, the model finally confirmed the romance in June when she shared a steamy clip on Instagram pulling Benson in close for a passionate kiss.

In her ELLE UK interview, the Carnival Row actress explained that their secretive nature was not out of shame.

“I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else,” she said. “This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud.”

The pair were first linked in August 2018, when they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport. That same month, Benson told PEOPLE Now that she values privacy when it came to her personal relationships.

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” Benson told PEOPLE Now in August 2018. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

Benson added: “I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye. I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”

Earlier this month, the actress got a second tattoo that seemingly honored Delevingne.

Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy shared Benson’s new ink on Instagram in a photo that featured the star showing off the scripted word “Squish” on her torso, which appears to be a nod to the sweet nickname Delevingne gave herself.

Benson’s new tattoo came less than a month after she first debuted a “CD” tattoo just below her armpit. Though she did not confirm it was a tribute to the model, since it shared Delevingne’s initials, fans believed that could be the case.

In July, the pair sparked engagement rumors after they were spotted wearing bands on their ring ringers while vacationing together in Saint-Tropez.