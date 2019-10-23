Cara Delevingne’s next big project is here — and it’s just in time to get you party-ready for the holiday season.

The model and actress, 27, collaborated with the online retailer Nasty Gal on a 40-piece holiday collection that includes everything from sparkly beaded jackets, to sheer crop tops, oversized suiting, wide-leg denim and lots of sequin and fringe-adorned party pieces.

“I have always been such a big fan of Nasty Gal and have especially loved wearing their pieces to festivals such as Glastonbury or Coachella,” Delevingne told PEOPLE before the launch. “I always just remember how much I loved the unique variety of clothes they offered and how easy it was to order them.”

Delevingne says her favorite pieces are the ones that offer a “middle ground between masculine and feminine,” like the cropped T-shirts, the red leather jacket and “the jeans with the slits just right below the bum – sexy but comfortable.”

According to a press release, Nasty Gal Ft. Cara Delevingne “pays homage to the beguiling style of the international supermodel who is one of the most recognizable faces in the world.”

Despite having 43 million Instagram followers who adore her edgy aesthetic, the Suicide Squad star doesn’t see herself as a fashion icon.

“I don’t consider myself to be much of a fashionista,” she tells PEOPLE. “I work with great stylists and amazing brands, like Nasty Gal, who allow me to use fashion as a form of self-expression. If that inspires a younger generation to do what feels best for them, then that makes me happy.”

She says she finds her style inspiration from Instagram and vintage stores and values comfort above all. “My most important fashion factor is usually comfort so I love that we did the baggier style distressed jean and the cropped tees.”

On Tuesday, Delevingne celebrated the collaboration with a star-studded party at The Box in London which included her girlfriend Ashley Benson (the pair confirmed their relationship in June but have been linked since August 2018) and other famous faces like Delilah Belle Hamlin, Ella Eyre and Daisy Lowe who also attended the soirée.

Shop some of our favorite styles below, and be sure to check out the full collection, which comes in sizes 0-20, with prices ranging from $30-$300, at nastygal.com.

