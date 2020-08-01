The special cardigan was sent out to a small group of fans in honor of Taylor Swift's eighth studio album

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber Each Wear a Sleeve of Taylor Swift's Folklore Cardigan: 'We Love'

On Thursday, Delevingne, 27, and Gerber, 18, bundled up for a selfie, posting a photo of themselves sharing a replica of the oversized sweater worn by Swift, 30, in her recently released "Cardigan" music video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, which was posted on Gerber's Instagram Stories, the two are seen each wearing a sleeve of the knitted sweater while posing in front of a mirror.

"@taylorswift we love our CARDIGAN,” Gerber captioned, alongside a snippet of the song.

The special cardigan was sent out to a small group of fans — including Jennifer Hudson, Kesha and Kelsea Ballerini — in honor of Swift's eighth studio album, though the now-viral sweatshirt can now be purchased on the pop star's official website as well.

Earlier this month, Delevingne and Gerber were spotted together at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles.

The supermodels were photographed embracing each other at the rally, which was held outside the Hall Of Justice.

Image zoom Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne London Entertainment / Splash

The sighting came just two months after news broke that Delevingne split with her girlfriend of two years, Ashley Benson.

At the time, one source told PEOPLE that Delevingne and Benson ended their relationship in April, adding that the model had been spending time with friends including Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before, but it's over now," the source told PEOPLE. "Their relationship just ran its course.”

Representatives for the former couple have not commented.

Image zoom Cara Delevingne (left), Ashley Benson (right) Dominique Charriau/WireImage; John Lamparski/WireImage

Gerber previously dated Pete Davidson. The pair were first romantically linked in October 2019, but by January, fans speculated that their relationship had cooled off after they hadn’t been seen together in weeks.

In a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Youtube in February, the comedian, 26, opened up about his past relationship with Gerber and why things didn’t work out between them.

“She’s very young, and I’m f—— going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” continued the Saturday Night Live star, who has confirmed that he recently sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona.

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he said. “She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work.”