Cara Delevingne Gets the Same Rose Tattoo to Match Friend Selena Gomez
The famous friends and soon-to-be costars now have identical, elaborate tattoos of dripping roses
Cara Delevingne is following in the footsteps of her longtime pal Selena Gomez — and putting it in ink!
The Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets star, 29, appeared on the Instagram account for New York City tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo on Wednesday, posing topless in a video while displaying new body art on her ribcage.
It was the same elaborate tattoo of a dripping rose with Roman numerals that Delevingne's friend Gomez, also 29, showed off on the back of her neck just hours before on the same account.
The ink was done in a delicate watercolor effect with subtle brushstrokes.
"I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤," Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy wrote in the caption.
"Fyi I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever," he added.
Gomez and Delevingne have been friends for several years, dating back to their time starring together in mutual friend Taylor Swift's 2014 "Bad Blood" music video.
Next year, they will share the screen in the Hulu fan-favorite mystery series Only Murders in the Building, which stars Gomez along with Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Delevingne has joined the cast for the show's upcoming second season in the role of Alice, an "art world insider" who becomes just as obsessed with a New York City apartment building's murder mysteries as the main trio of stars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Hulu previously announced that season 1 of the critically acclaimed show became the streamer's top original comedy series.