The actress and model got candid about her sex life during an appearance on EllenTube's LadyParts

Cara Delevingne Thinks It's 'So Hot' If People Don't Make Noise During an Orgasm

Cara Delevingne's always been honest about her sexuality. So of course, she held nothing back during her visit to EllenTube's Lady Parts series with host Sarah Hyland.

In the candid conversation about sex, Delevingne, 29, didn't shy away from sharing what she thinks is sexiest in the bedroom.

"It's way more interesting if you have an orgasm and you don't [make noise]. Because I remember after being conditioned to think, 'This is the noise that people make,'" Delevingne said in a preview of the new Lady Parts episode shared by JustJared.

"And I remember stopping making any noise or trying to really maintain it and it's so hot when you just try and not make any noise and feel it way more. It's like, 'Woah!'" she added.

The model and actress also opened up about when she first started having sex — and how it took some time to feel confident enough to ask for what she wanted.

"I didn't lose my virginity until I was like 18," Delevingne said. "I didn't get confident in sex until way later, but I also didn't ever ask for what I wanted for so long."

In June 2020, Delevingne shared her experiences as a queer woman in Hollywood and opened up about her pansexuality. "However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person — and that's that. I'm attracted to the person," she said in a Variety cover story.