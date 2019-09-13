Cara Delevingne Says She 'Always Pushed' People Away Before Dating Ashley Benson

Over the past few months Cara Delevingne has been more candid than ever before when it comes to discussing her relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashely Benson. First, she shared a steamy kiss between the two on Instagram, then opened up about being in love in the October issue of ELLE UK. Now, she landed another big cover story, this time with Porter Magazine, where she talked about the very beginning of their relationship.

“I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving,” the actress, 27, explained in Porter. “I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away.”

But with Benson, things changed. “She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’ I’m just like, wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before?”

The pair were first spotted together when they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018. Delevingne confirmed their relationship in June 2019, right before the TrevorLIVE Gala when she told E! News that she shared the Instagram video kissing Benson, 29, in honor of the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary and their one-year anniversary.

Throughout that year spent together, they experienced significant time apart because of Delevingne’s shooting schedule for her new Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, which included a seven-month session in Prague, while Benson was based in Los Angeles.

“Long-distance relationships are always tough,” says Delevingne. “We make it work though. We have to. And it definitely makes me a better, happier person.”

While she’s happy in her relationship, she expressed how much she dislikes having to label her sexuality.

“I f****** hate it,” she said. “The labels for everything bum me out. I hate to label myself. I’ve been to so many dinners where people are like, ‘So, what are you? L, G, B, T, Q?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, really? This is what we’re talking about?’ I change every day.”

In fact, she digs into her past experiences with the men in her life in the interview

“I loved men from when I was very young,” she says. “I fell in love with my sports teacher at 5. He married my other sports teacher, and I cried for weeks. I had a boyfriend for four years and then he left, and I got with his best friend. But continuously, over and over again, I was hurt by men. Not that that’s why I became gay.”

In fact, she digs into her past experiences with the men in her life in the interview