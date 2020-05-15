The supermodel and the Pretty Little Liars alum split in April after nearly two years of dating

Cara Delevingne Asks Fans to Stop 'Hating' on Ex Ashley Benson After She's Seen Kissing G-Eazy

Friendly exes?

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” the supermodel, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Benson, 30, reposted the message on her own Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji and tagging Delevingne (the pair split in April after nearly two years of dating, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed earlier this month).

The posts come after speculations about their break-up circulated on social media.

One Delevingne and Benson fan account shared a screenshot of an article about Benson's day out with G-Eazy, captioning it, "You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just needs friends right now more than ever!"

On Wednesday, the actress and the “No Limit” hitmaker were seen riding in a car together as they picked up food from The Apple Pan in Los Angeles.

At one point during the outing, Benson was seen leaning over from behind the wheel and kissed G-Eazy, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

A video of the pair kissing was also shared on social media.

Although both stars have been tight-lipped about their relationship, Benson seemingly responded by liking a fan's Instagram post that shut down claims that she and G-Eazy are a romantic item.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Benson has been hanging out with G-Eazy, but "it feels like just a fling for now."

"She's getting over a breakup," the source said.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that Benson and Delevingne called it quits in April.

One source said that Delevingne has been spending time with friends including Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley, as well as Kaia Gerber, while self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," the source tells PEOPLE. "Their relationship just ran its course.”