Cara Delevingne Considered Getting a Boob Job Because She Thought Her Breasts Looked 'Uneven'

Cara Delevingne is getting candid about plastic surgery.

The model and actress, 28, opened up about some insecurities she faced when it came to the size of her breasts during an appearance on the Make It Reign with Josh Smith podcast. "I get it because it comes from a place of deep insecurity," Delevingne said. "Like ever since I was a kid, I was like, 'I wanna have a boob job, my boobs are uneven.'"

One of the main reasons Delevingne decided it wasn't the right time for her to go under the knife is because she didn't feel comfortable opening up to her fans about it, which she would want to do.

"I've gotten close to thinking about it and luckily at that moment go, 'Well, if I was to do it, then I don't think I could be honest about it,'" the star said. "That would be a problem because I just think that young girls or young boys need to know that some things aren't naturally obtainable, you know, which is fine."

Cara Delevingne Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

While Delevingne hasn't gotten plastic surgery just yet, that doesn't mean she's opposed to doing so in the future. She went on to say that she "can't wait" to do a cosmetic procedure, and hopes that as it becomes more normalized, celebrities don't hesitate opening up about the work they've had done.

"I can't wait to have something done. What makes it more sad is that people just can't really talk about it," she said.

During the podcast interview, Delevingne also opened up about her sexuality, describing it as a "pendulum swinging" (the model came out as pansexual last year). "'It's really taking pride in my sexual identity, my sexuality and taking pride in my sexual needs as well, to take ownership of my orgasm," she said.

Cara Delevingne Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In a recent episode of the Goop podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow, Delevingne explained that growing up in "an old-fashion household," it took her quite some time to understand what it meant to be gay.

"I didn't know that was a thing and actually I think growing up I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic," she added.

At the time, Delevingne said that "the idea of being [with] same-sex [partners]" left her feeling "disgusted." She said that internal struggle with her sexuality took a toll on her mental health.