Cara Delevingne Confirms Relationship with Ashley Benson as the Pair Mark Their 1-Year Anniversary

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are in a relationship!

Three days after Delevingne shared a steamy clip on Instagram of her pulling Benson in close to share a passionate kiss, the model opened up about her decision to share the smooch — and, in doing so, confirmed their highly-speculated romance.

Ahead of the TrevorLIVE Gala on Monday, the model, 26, revealed to E! News that she decided to post the clip in honor of the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary and her one-year anniversary with Benson.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Despite revealing that she and Benson, 29, had been together for nearly a year, Delevingne still refused to put a title on their romance when asked if the clip meant the pair were Instagram official.

“Sure, I don’t like the official thing, but it’s a little something,” she added to the outlet.

At the gala on Monday, Delevingne was honored with the Hero Award for her commitment to supporting The Trevor Project’s mission of ending suicide among LGBTQ youth.

After being introduced by Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, Delevigne took the stage and delivered an acceptance speech in which she lovingly thanked her girlfriend for her support.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she told the audience, according to E! News. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

Delevingne finished the sweet shoutout to her girlfriend by calling Benson by her nickname. “I love you, Sprinkles,” she told the Pretty Little Liars alum.

While she was on stage, Benson proudly recorded the moment from the audience and shared the clip to her Instagram Stories. “Love you @caradevingne proud of you @trevorproject,” the actress supportively captioned the clip.

Later in the evening, the model also performed a song with British singer/songwriter Will Heard — a moment that was also captured on Benson’s Instagram Stories.

The actress was first photographed kissing the model on Aug. 14 after they landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, and has been snapped packing on the PDA multiple times since.

They’ve also publicly supported each other at various events, like when Benson sat front row at the Balmain runway show featuring Delevingne in September.

That same month, the actress commented “mine” in the comments section under a photo Delevingne shared of herself on Instagram.

In August 2018, Benson told PEOPLE Now that she’s always valued privacy in a relationship.

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” Benson said. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” added the actress. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”

While Delevingne has also shied away from publicly discussing their relationship, she has spoken candidly of her fluid sexuality, discussing the difference between dating men and women on RuPaul’s What’s the Tee? podcast in March.

“That whole courting process of power is very interesting, and it’s different with men and women,” she said. “I’m always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I’m the opposite. So it’s weird.”

The model previously dated indie rocker St. Vincent before the pair split in 2016.