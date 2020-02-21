Not everyone is laughing at Justin Bieber‘s latest “Spill Your Guts” segment.

During Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the “Yummy” singer ranked Cara Delevingne as his least favorite of wife Hailey Baldwin‘s famous model friends — behind Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid — and Delevingne was quick to clap back on Instagram, sharing the video clip and two throwback photos of herself and Bieber.

“Now vs. Then,” she captioned the post on Friday, which includes a photo from the singer’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance in 2012 and a silly selfie of both stars wearing hockey jerseys.

“If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber — he should have just eaten the bull penis,” she added, implying that Bieber has her blocked on social media (Bieber and Delevingne don’t follow each other on Instagram, as of Friday afternoon).

Some of her followers left laughing emojis, seemingly amused by Delevingne’s response, but many criticized her for overreacting.

“Starting so much drama over justin saying he just doesn’t have a better relationship with you than kendall and gigi. grown a** woman making a whole instagram post pls, you really had to take it to social media 😭😭😭😭 smh,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Girl it’s a game. You’re making yourself look petty,” another said. A third follower added, “This is the most unnecessary and childish post of 2020.”

During the segment, Corden asked Bieber (who’s in the midst of a week-long Late Late Show takeover) to rank his wife’s supermodel friends from favorite to least favorite.

“Justin, your wife, Hailey, has some very famous friends that she is really close to,” Corden begins. “Rank these friends of hers from your favorite to least favorite: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne. From your favorite to your least favorite.”

The singer flashes a smile as he asks the crowd, “Should I do it?”

Without much hesitation, Bieber closes his eyes and says, “Alright alright alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.”

To which Corden bursts out with laughter, seemingly in shock that the Canadian musician chose to answer the juicy question: “Oh my God! So Kendall’s the favorite?” he asks.

“Here’s the thing though. Let’s go back through it. I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara,” Justin explains.

He continues: “I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship with…It’s not like I’m like, ‘oh screw Cara! Screw her!’ You know what I mean?”