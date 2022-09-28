Cara Delevingne Celebrates Her Capsule Collection in Daring Blazer During Paris Fashion Week

Commemorating the recent launch of the Cara Loves Karl collection, Cara Delevingne wore sexy and chic pieces from the line during Paris Fashion Week

By
Published on September 28, 2022 01:08 AM
Cara Loves Karl, Karl Lagerfeld party, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2022
Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne is showing off her Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.

After missing a New York Fashion Week event earlier this month celebrating her collection with late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Delevingne, 30, was on hand at the Paris Fashion Week party for Cara Loves Karl on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, Delevingne wore a sultry oversized tuxedo jacket with a web belt around her neck that features Lagerfeld's name as well as a matching belt around her waist. The model completed her look with thigh-high black boots.

Early Tuesday, Delevingne sported another Cara x Karl look in a carousel she shared on Instagram. That look included a sleek black blazer with matching pants and classic pointed-toe pumps. She went without a blouse underneath her blazer, showing off its plunging neckline.

"Cara❤️karl," she wrote alongside the set of photos.

Delevingne announced the collection last month. She told Vogue at the time that she didn't want the pieces to be limited by gender norms.

"I've never understood how we can define clothing with a gender," she said. "It was important to me that the collection not be just unisex, but genderless."

"We've been working on this collaboration for a couple of years," Delevingne added. "I truly believe [Karl] would be really proud of what we have created and how we have created it — without defining who should wear the pieces, allowing the person to dictate what the fashion really becomes."

She also opened up about her special bond with Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, during an interview with Grazia USA and recalled meeting Lagerfeld at a Chanel show.

"The first time I met him, I was immediately blown away by his kindness and generosity," said the Only Murders in the Building actress, who was 20 at the time. "Karl really taught me the importance of embracing your weirdness. He was uniquely himself and didn't care what anyone else thought. I try to live with that attitude every day."

RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh at the Don't Worry Darling Venice International Film Festival Premiere

Speaking to the purpose of the line, Delevingne said, "The message is about inclusivity. It doesn't matter how you identify. There are pieces in this collection for everyone. It's made for everyone."

She added that talks of a collaboration began shortly after Lagerfeld died, when the brand asked Delevingne to create a tribute shirt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for how she's keeping Lagerfeld's legacy alive, Delevingne opened up about how he inspired their collaboration.

"For me, Karl's style is timeless, classic, chic, yet simple, and always has a twist – which is what I kept in mind while making this collection," she said. "Karl is his own greatest legacy. Everything he did will be remembered and seen as an inspiration for future generation."

Related Articles
Target x Fall Designer Collection
Target Launches New Designer Collaborations with Sergio Hudson, La Ligne and Kika Vargas
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ella Bleu Travolta attends as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: John Travolta arrives at G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA)
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
Mon, Sep 19 2022 JORDYN WOODS CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY AND COLLECTION LAUNCH WITH SHEIN The Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles, CA : Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Jordyn Woods Celebrates 25th Birthday in Sultry Black Dress – And It's Only $11
Zaya Wade for Tiffany & Co
Zaya Wade Shares a First Look at Her Tiffany & Co. Campaign and Reveals Her New Hairstyle
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares Details Behind Her Fall Collection and Bold Campaign: 'Fashion Is Experimenting'
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Do Their Trademark Tongue Kiss Front Row at Her Boohoo Show
L*space
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Demi Moore Stuns in a Sexy & Playful Hot Pink Bikini While ‘Soaking Up Summer’ on a Boat 
Demi Moore Wears Hot Pink Bikini While 'Soaking Up Summer' on a Boat
Avril Lavigne Says She Goes for 'Comfort' When Putting Together a Look: 'I F---ing Hate Heels'
Avril Lavigne Says She Aims for 'Comfort' When Putting Together a Look: 'I F---ing Hate Heels'
Frame men's denim Fall 22 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2buqk29euqna0xe/AABTtuYtuSrmDZ_t4vrnqc0pa?dl=0
FRAME Launches New Men's Campaign Fronted by 33 Athletes, Actors, Models and More
betsey johnson
Betsey Johnson Turns 80! Designer Vows to Do Cartwheels and Splits 'As Long As I Can'
Cara Delevingne attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Cara Delevingne Celebrates Pride Month in Rainbow Pasties and a Matching Fishnet Top
Interview with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger who partnered with MagicLinen
Style Expert Micaela Erlanger on Her New Collab, 9 Wedding Looks and Close Bond with Lupita Nyong'o
Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Lil Nas X attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Top Model Gigi Hadid is seen backstage at the Versace fashion show on February 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)
Gigi Hadid Announces New Clothing Line Guest in Residence: 'Been Workin' on Something'