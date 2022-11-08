Cara Delevingne Rocks Bleached Brows with Her Lingerie in Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Bleached brows aren't going anywhere.

Cara Delevingne jumped on board the eyebrow trend for her appearance in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, airing on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

The brand showed off a sneak peek of the supermodel's appearance on Instagram, writing simply, "CARA 🖤"

In the two photos, Delevingne's eyebrows disappear thanks to the bleach treatment. For the show, the Carnival Row actress wore a shimmery green strappy bra and panty set and was surrounded by models all in matching looks.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty / Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Everyone's hair was slicked back into tight braids, with Delevigne's molded into a sculpture-like look and everyone else's tied together. Delevingne, 30, also wore oversize jewelry, including earrings and a ring for extra drama.

The brand's show, led by Rihanna, is in its fourth season this year and also includes appearances by Precious Lee, Lilly Singh, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Johnny Depp and more. Filmed last month in Los Angeles, the show, billed as a "seductive fashion fever dream," finds all the models outdoors in a juxtaposition of the lingerie and loungewear.

Bleached brows have been having a real moment lately, due in large part to major celebrities getting in on the trend. Paris Fashion Week was an especially popular venue for the brow trend, seeing everyone from Gigi Hadid to Maisie Williams rocking them.

While walking the Givenchy Spring 2023 show, both Gigi and Bella Hadid matched with their barely there eyebrows — the Guest in Residence designer teaming her set with her platinum blonde locks and the Kin Euphorics cofounder wearing hers with her brunette hair.

At the Givenchy show, Williams went for an on-theme edgy aesthetic with dirty blonde brows, a waved buzz cut and dramatic winged eyeliner.

Even Kylie Jenner got in on the trend during Paris Fashion Week, showing up to the Coperni presentation with her brows virtually invisible.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

For Delevingne at the Savage X Fenty show, the look was only temporary, as the model hit the red carpet for the event on Nov. 3 with her dark brows intact.

Watch Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Prime Video starting Nov. 9.