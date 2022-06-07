Cara Delevingne Celebrates Pride Month in Rainbow Pasties and a Matching Fishnet Top
Cara Delevingne is celebrating Pride in style!
In her most recent post on Instagram, the 29-year-old model wore a multicolor fishnet top with nothing but rainbow pasties underneath, plus Dundas x Revolve leather shorts. She accessorized with a rainbow beaded choker and a waist-length ponytail braided with pastel pieces.
"BE PROUD, HAPPY PRIDE" she captioned the gallery of photos, alongside a series of rainbow, unicorn and star emojis. Her post came during June's Pride Month, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ people and experiences (Delevingne identifies as pansexual).
Delevingne's celebrity friends cheered for Delevingne's daring look; Never Have I Ever producer Mindy Kaling wrote "Omg you're so hot and interesting," while drag performer and makeup artist Kade Gottlieb, most known as Gottmik, chimed in with a trio of heart eye emojis.
Not that Delevingne needs a reason to go bare for big moments; earlier this month, she attended the Met Gala having covered her body in gold paint (and very little else).
In 2020 the British actress opened up about her experience as a queer woman during her interview with Variety, as she covered the publication's June issue.
"I always will remain, I think, pansexual," said told the magazine. "However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person — and that's that. I'm attracted to the person."
The Suicide Squad star also recalled how her "old-fashioned, repressed English family," and traditional upbringing made it hard to embrace her identity.
"I used the word 'gay' to describe things which were s--- all the time: 'That's so f---ing gay of you, man,'" Delevingne said in the interview. "Everyone used to talk about 'Oh, my God, imagine going down on a woman.' I'd be like, 'That's disgusting.'"
She continued: "I think that came from the fact that I just didn't want to admit who I was," she said. "I didn't want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don't accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it's like you're not there, almost."
June also has more fun in store for Delevingne: It also marks her debut in Only Murders in the Building, for which the second season is set for June 28.
Last month, Hulu released the teaser trailer for the show's upcoming second season, which introduced Delevingne, alongside Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine, to the cast.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, she's set to play Alice, an "art world insider" who joins Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) in their mystery solving and will act as a love interest to Gomez's character.