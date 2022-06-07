Cara Delevingne Celebrates Pride Month in Rainbow Pasties and a Matching Fishnet Top

Cara Delevingne is all rainbows and pastel in her latest head-turning, technicolor ensemble

Cara Delevingne attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Cara Delevingne is celebrating Pride in style!

In her most recent post on Instagram, the 29-year-old model wore a multicolor fishnet top with nothing but rainbow pasties underneath, plus Dundas x Revolve leather shorts. She accessorized with a rainbow beaded choker and a waist-length ponytail braided with pastel pieces.

"BE PROUD, HAPPY PRIDE" she captioned the gallery of photos, alongside a series of rainbow, unicorn and star emojis. Her post came during June's Pride Month, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ people and experiences (Delevingne identifies as pansexual).

Delevingne's celebrity friends cheered for Delevingne's daring look; Never Have I Ever producer Mindy Kaling wrote "Omg you're so hot and interesting," while drag performer and makeup artist Kade Gottlieb, most known as Gottmik, chimed in with a trio of heart eye emojis.

Not that Delevingne needs a reason to go bare for big moments; earlier this month, she attended the Met Gala having covered her body in gold paint (and very little else).

In 2020 the British actress opened up about her experience as a queer woman during her interview with Variety, as she covered the publication's June issue.

"I always will remain, I think, pansexual," said told the magazine. "However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person — and that's that. I'm attracted to the person."

The Suicide Squad star also recalled how her "old-fashioned, repressed English family," and traditional upbringing made it hard to embrace her identity.

"I used the word 'gay' to describe things which were s--- all the time: 'That's so f---ing gay of you, man,'" Delevingne said in the interview. "Everyone used to talk about 'Oh, my God, imagine going down on a woman.' I'd be like, 'That's disgusting.'"

She continued: "I think that came from the fact that I just didn't want to admit who I was," she said. "I didn't want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don't accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it's like you're not there, almost."

June also has more fun in store for Delevingne: It also marks her debut in Only Murders in the Building, for which the second season is set for June 28.

