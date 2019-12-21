Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson with Epic Birthday Trip to Morocco: 'The Best Yet'

Cara Delevingne planned an epic birthday surprise for girlfriend Ashley Benson.

On Saturday, Benson — who turned 30 on Wednesday — shared a slew of photos from her surprise birthday trip to Morocco with Delevingne.

“I was surprised on my 30th birthday,” the Pretty Little Liars alum wrote in the caption of her post. “Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side.”

Benson added: “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet.”

In the scenic photos, Benson and Delevingne, 27, can be seen exploring the country on a motorcycle and a dune buggy, eating breakfast in a hot air balloon and spending time with locals. In one adorable photo, Delevingne gives Benson a sweet kiss on top of her helmet.

Image zoom Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

Image zoom Ashley Benson/Instagram

On Benson’s special day on Wednesday, Delevingne shared a series of intimate photos of the two in a birthday tribute.

Delevingne’s slideshow of photos included a pic of Benson wearing a “birthday girl” crown, black sunglasses, an “A” scarf and a graphic T-shirt, another of the couple kissing in the bathtub with a clear view of their bare shoulders and one of Benson posing in the tub solo.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

Image zoom Ashley Benson/Instagram

Image zoom Ashley Benson/Instagram

“Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” the supermodel wrote in a lengthy caption. “It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious.”

The Carnival Row actress continued: “I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Benson replied to her girlfriend’s adorable message, saying, “Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween. ❤️.”

Delevingne’s sweet birthday tribute came one week after the two were rumored to have broken up after someone hacked the supermodel’s Twitter and posted the message, “Me and Ashley broke up.” The tweet has since been removed.

Benson and Delevingne were first linked in August 2018 when the pair were spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport, and the model later confirmed their relationship in June of this year.

The couple even sparked engagement rumors this summer when they were seen vacationing together in Saint Tropez in July, both sporting bands on their ring fingers.