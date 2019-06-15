Cara Delevingne Celebrates Pride Month with Rumored Girlfriend Ashley Benson in Kissing Video

Cara Delevingne is celebrating Pride with some help from rumored girlfriend Ashley Benson.

The model, 26, shared a steamy clip from the movie Her Smell to Instagram on Friday, featuring her pulling Benson in close to share a passionate kiss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“#PRIDE 🌈❤️😍🌈❤️😍 @ashleybenson,” Delevingne captioned the post.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 29, responded with three red heart emojis in the comments section, prompting Delevingne to reply, “Sprinks” with a heart eyes emoji.

The post also received love from Benson’s former PLL costar Tyler Blackburn, who left a heart eyes emoji, and showrunner I. Marlene King, who shared three smiling emojis surrounded by hearts.

Cara Delevingne/Instagram

RELATED: Will Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Make Their Couple Debut at the Met Gala?

Benson and Delevingne have been linked for nearly a year, though the Instagram post is as close as they’ve come to confirming their relationship.

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” Benson told PEOPLE Now in August 2018. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

Benson added: “I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye. I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”

Reps for Delevingne and Benson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Splash News

The actress was first photographed kissing the model on Aug. 14 after they landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, and has been snapped packing on the PDA multiple times since.

They’ve also publicly supported each other at various events, like when Benson sat front row at the Balmain runway show featuring Delevingne in September.

That same month, the actress commented “mine” in the comments section under a photo Delevingne shared of herself on Instagram.

RELATED: Smooches and Smiles! Ashley Benson Lights Up While Kissing Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles

Delevingne has also shied away from publicly discussing their relationship, but spoke candidly of her fluid sexuality in March, discussing the difference between dating men and women on RuPaul’s What’s the Tee? podcast.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty

“That whole courting process of power is very interesting, and it’s different with men and women,” she said. “I’m always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I’m the opposite. So it’s weird.”

The model previously dated indie rocker St. Vincent before the pair split in 2016.