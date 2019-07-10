Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Engaged? See the Rings That Are Causing a Twitter Frenzy

Fans think Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson might be taking their relationship to the next level.

After celebrating their one-year dating anniversary last month, the couple was spotted vacationing together in Saint Tropez Monday both sporting bands on their ring fingers. Photographs of Delevingne, 26, and Benson, 29, immediately led to Internet speculation that the pair were engaged.

“Cara delevingne and ashley benson are really ENGAGED….. their POWER,” one happy fan wrote.

Another person tweeted in all caps, “OMG ASHLEY BENSON AND CARA DELEVINGNE ENGAGED IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM.”

Representatives for Delevingne and Benson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Delevingne and Benson had kept quiet about the status of their relationship since being linked in August 2018, but when the couple’s first anniversary arrived in June 2019, they finally confirmed the romance.

Just days after Delevingne shared a steamy clip on Instagram of her pulling Benson in close to share a passionate kiss, the model opened up about her decision to share the smooch and confirmed their highly-speculated romance.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she revealed to E! News. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Earlier that month, Delevingne was honored with the Hero Award for her commitment to supporting The Trevor Project’s mission of ending suicide among LGBTQ youth. When she took the stage to accept her honor, the star lovingly thanked Benson for her support.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she told the audience, according to E! News. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

Benson was first photographed kissing Delevingne on August 14, 2018 after they landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, and the pair have been snapped packing on the PDA many times since.

In August 2018, Benson told PEOPLE Now that she’s always valued privacy in a relationship.

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” Benson said. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” added the actress. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”