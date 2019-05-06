Will Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Make Their Couple Debut at the Met Gala?

Together again!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted on Sunday walking into the Mark Hotel in New York City together, where they were reportedly going to outfit fittings, just one day before the annual Met Gala, which Delevingne, 26, is expected to attend.

The model and actress was bundled up for the outing, sporting a large patterned scarf and grey beanie, and wearing a tan jacket over a white t-shirt and jeans.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 29, opted for a casual look, wearing a black top with jeans and a black jacket.

That same day, Benson went on to share a photo of the pair, who have been romantically linked for over a year, hanging out with Delevingne’s older sister Poppy, 33, and pal Derek Blasberg.

“The moment I met @poppydelevingne I knew….P0P goes my heart 💥,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Delevingne and Benson have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, but they’ve been quick to clap back at hurtful comments from Internet trolls who have been quick to judge them.

Last month, a Benson fan account dragged Delevingne and Benson’s relationship, describing the model as disrespectful, which prompted another troll to advise Benson to “stay away from that devil and never go back.”

“I’m sure many strong handsome religious man [sic] would take you back in a heartbeat,” the cyber bully continued. “You are not like this you aren’t gay you love men and you need one.”

Benson was quick clap back, writing, “You need to mind your own business. Stop making things up.”

As pointed out by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, Delevingne was more pointed and verbose in her response, putting her emotions on the line in her own message, which called the troll “f–king disgusting.”

“If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s— to my face instead of pathetically hating through Instagram. I genuinely feel sorry for you both,” she said to both the original poster and the commenter. “You are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too much time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”

Benson was first photographed kissing Delevingne last August after they landed at London’s Heathrow airport. Waiting for a taxi, they reportedly kissed multiple times, and Delevingne had her arm wrapped around Benson.

Days earlier, Benson posted a selfie wearing layered gold necklaces, one of which had charms with the letters “A” and “C,” perhaps in honor of her flame. She also appeared to be wearing the “C” charm again at the airport.

Most recently, the pair were spotted sharing a sweet smooch in February while picking up their dogs in Los Angeles.

Getting candid about her sex life in a revealing new interview last month, Delevingne opened up to RuPaul on his podcast What’s The Tee? about coming to terms with her fluid sexuality, giving pleasure to her partner and more.

“Films and fantasy and books were so incredible to me and I learned so many lessons from that,” Delevingne, who’s been linked with both men and women, said during the frank interview. “That was why I never wanted to accept my sexuality. Disney princesses all love men and that’s the way it is. And I’m not going to be a princess if I don’t like men.”

She went on to share that based on her previously relationships, she tends to act differently when dating a woman than when dating a man.

“That whole courting process of power is very interesting, and it’s different with men and women,” Delevingne remarked. “I’m always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I’m the opposite. So it’s weird.”

In 2018, Benson opened up to PEOPLE Now about how she values privacy. “I think it’s the best way in any relationship,” she said, refusing to confirm or deny her relationship status. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

Delevingne previously dated indie rocker St. Vincent before the pair split in 2016.