Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson Get Matching Red Ink Rose Tattoos

The famous friends debuted their coordinating ink while getting ready for an Oscars afterparty together

Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson just took their friendship to the next level.

After getting glam together for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, the friends debuted matching red ink rose tattoos on Instagram, first reported by Page Six.

The model's new piece appears to be located on her upper right arm near a white ink tattoo of the words "breathe deep," while Jackson's is tattooed on her left forearm in between a sunflower and a design that honors her late father, Michael Jackson.

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Credit: Instagram

Delevingne, 28, posted several Instagram shots of her sultry Oscars look styled by Rob Zangardi: a Ronald van der Kemp tuxedo top and trousers teamed with leather gloves and black pumps. "what would my villain name be?" she captioned one photo.

The Suicide Squad star also shared a snap of her and Jackson, 23, who donned a Monique Lhuillier silk slip dress that featured a cowl neckline and a daring side slit. The musician infused her signature Bohemian style into the look by accessorizing with chunky jewelry and Christian Louboutin platforms.

Although the famous duo did not attend the actually ceremony (audience capacity was capped at 170 people due to strict COVID-19 regulations), they were spotted leaving an Oscars afterparty together Sunday night.

Back in 2018, Delevingne and Jackson sparked dating rumors when they were photographed sharing a smooch but PEOPLE later confirmed they were just friends.

"They have a flirty friendship but aren't dating or in a relationship," a source told PEOPLE in 2018. "Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon."

At the time, Jackson had never publicly discussed her sexuality. A few months later, she confirmed to a fan she's attracted to both men and women — but stressed she doesn't want to be labeled.

"That's what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels," she wrote back when the fan asked "Are you bi?" on Instagram.

"I came out when i was 14.. i've referred to the community as 'my fellow LGBTQ+' on stage before. i've talked about having a crush on girls when i was 8 in my Rolling Stone article," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "There are pictures of me kissing girls online. why are people just now saying this is news?"

On another snap of herself throwing up the peace sign, the Sound Flowers singer also stressed that she doesn't consider herself bisexual. "I just love people for people. i don't label myself so please don't label me. thank you!" she captioned the photo.

Last year, the star shared that she "never thought" she would "end up with a dude" during an episode of her Facebook Watch series with then-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn,

"I thought I'd end up marrying a chick," she added. "I've dated more women than men."