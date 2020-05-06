The pair first sparked relationship rumors when they were photographed kissing in August 2018

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After Nearly Two Years of Dating

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are going their separate ways.

The supermodel, 27, and the actress, 30, split in early April, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One source says that Delevingne and Benson ended their relationship in April, adding that Delevingne has been spending time with friends including Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley, as well as Kaia Gerber, while self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Image zoom Dominique Charriau/WireImage; John Lamparski/WireImage

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," the source tells PEOPLE. "Their relationship just ran its course.”

Representatives for the former couple have not commented.

RELATED: All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2020

Delevingne and Benson were first spotted together when they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018, and have been snapped being affectionate together many times since.

Image zoom MEGA

Delevingne confirmed their relationship in June 2019, right before the TrevorLIVE Gala when she told E! News that she shared an Instagram video kissing Benson in honor of the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary and their one-year anniversary.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

The supermodel then opened up about being in love in the October 2019 issue of ELLE UK, telling the magazine, "It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

“I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else,” she continued. “This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud.”

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Says She 'Always Pushed' People Away Before Dating Ashley Benson

In August 2018, Benson told PEOPLE Now that she’s always valued privacy in a relationship.

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” Benson said. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” added the actress. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”

Delevingne previously dated indie rocker St. Vincent before the pair split in 2016. While Benson was linked to Justin Bieber's Drew House business partner and longtime friend Ryan Good on and off from 2011 to 2016.