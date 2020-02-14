Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Share Passionate Valentine's Day Kiss in Instagram Selfie

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are kissing for a good cause!

The supermodel, 27, and actress, 30, both shared a sweet Valentine’s Day selfie on Instagram for Stand Up To Cancer’s #KissCancerGoodbye campaign, which aims to spread love and raise money for cancer research.

“A kiss with a cause. This Valentine’s Day when you share a photo of you and a loved one— a significant other, a friend, a pet—you can also raise awareness and help create a future with more survivors thanks to @su2c#KissCancerGoodbye campaign ❤️” they captioned the same photo in which both stars are wearing green shirts and sporting bun hairstyles.

“GET A ROOOOOOM!!!!! @ashleybensonCc @caradelevingne,” celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi wrote under the Pretty Little Liars actress’ post.

“You two are so adorable ♥️” one Instagram user added.

Under Delevigne’s post, Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing added three heart eye Emojis, and one fan wrote, “this warms up my heart 💘“

The sweet snap comes after Delevingne celebrated her girlfriend of a year and a half on Instagram, sending fans of the couple into a frenzy — in December, Benson posted a black and white snap wearing nothing but some knee-high boots and jewelry as she holds up a jacket that barely covers her backside.

The photo, which was taken by photographer Nicholas Maggio, garnered plenty of comments from Benson’s celebrity friends, but none of the praise was as notable as that of Delevingne.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented on the picture with the “😵” emoji to express “I’m dead!”, prompting Delevingne to respond, “@rachelbrosnahan tell me about it.”

“@caradelevingne ♥️ I love you,” the Pretty Little Liars star then replied to her girlfriend’s sweet words.

Joseph Maine, who styled Benson’s hair for the steamy shoot, wrote, “We aren’t worthy!” while YouTuber Tanya Burr added a string of fire emojis.

Actress Michelle Monaghan joined in on the praise, writing, “And a good morning to you! 👊🏼” and Command Entertainment Group owner Simon Huck added, “I mean hello 🔥🔥🔥”

Benson and Delevingne were first linked in August of 2018 when the pair were spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport, and the supermodel later confirmed their relationship in June of 2019.

While the duo have been spotted multiple times displaying PDA throughout their relationship, and frequently comment and post about each other on social media, the Spring Breakers actress has said in the past that she values privacy when it comes to her love life.

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” Benson told PEOPLE Now in August 2018. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” she said. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”