This Car Purse Holder Is So Helpful, Drivers Are Ordering One for Themselves 'Immediately'

This ingenious design is essentially a piece of mesh with straps attached to it that instantly creates a hammock of sorts for your purse toward the back of the center console. Attaching the adjustable straps to the back of the two front seats leaves the mesh in the middle ready to support your purse, as it prevents any bag from sliding off the center armrest and onto the floor behind you. The brand says it's big and sturdy enough to hold bags of all sizes, and it even has a built-in pocket to store things like an umbrella, eyeglass case, and your phone. As an added bonus, pet parents can drive safely with their pooch in the back, as the purse holder acts as a barrier between their pet and the front seats.