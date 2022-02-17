This Car Purse Holder Is So Helpful, Drivers Are Ordering One for Themselves 'Immediately'
One of the most annoying things that the purse-carrying population has to deal with is the tricky business of figuring out where your bag goes in your car. It's not safe to shove it down by your feet near the pedals, tossing it into the back means you can't easily reach for it, and it's an awkward act of servitude to ask your passenger to hold it for you. But more than 4,700 five-star ratings point to a solution in the Car Cache Purse Holder.
This ingenious design is essentially a piece of mesh with straps attached to it that instantly creates a hammock of sorts for your purse toward the back of the center console. Attaching the adjustable straps to the back of the two front seats leaves the mesh in the middle ready to support your purse, as it prevents any bag from sliding off the center armrest and onto the floor behind you. The brand says it's big and sturdy enough to hold bags of all sizes, and it even has a built-in pocket to store things like an umbrella, eyeglass case, and your phone. As an added bonus, pet parents can drive safely with their pooch in the back, as the purse holder acts as a barrier between their pet and the front seats.
Right now, the Car Cache Purse Holder is on sale at Amazon for 40 percent off, but there's a clickable coupon on the product page that brings the price down an additional 25 percent as well.
One shopper said it took two minutes to install this clever purse holder in their car and they feel the mesh quality was much nicer in person than in pictures online. They confirmed that the bag holder does exactly what it's designed to do — it successfully keeps their purse from falling into the second row of seats while allowing them to get into the center console if needed, too. The shopper also said that after their mother "took one look" at their purse holder, she ordered one for herself "immediately." The reviewer added, "Where has this been all my life?!"
