All the Can't-Miss Photos from Paris Couture Fashion Week

As the summer gets hotter, celebs are getting haute-r, heading to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week to check out the latest high fashion offerings from Chanel, Dior and more. See the best celebrity snaps from the front row and beyond

By Hedy Phillips July 05, 2022 05:34 PM

1 of 20

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Though she's wearing a camouflage print, Kim Kardashian can't help but stand out at the Dior Homme Menswear presentation in Paris in her neon green look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

James Righton and Keira Knightley

Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty

James Righton and Keira Knightley wear complementary black sunglasses to match their all-black ensembles at the Chanel show.

3 of 20

Zoe Saldana

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Zoe Saldana wears a delicate Dior look to the house's Haute Couture show in Paris. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Marion Cotillard and Lucy Boynton

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Marion Cotillard and Lucy Boynton sit front row in Chanel ensembles at the fashion house's Haute Couture show. 

Advertisement

5 of 20

Elle Macpherson and Sigourney Weaver

Elle Macpherson and Sigourney Weaver share a conversation we'd love to eavesdrop on in the front row of Dior's Paris show. 

6 of 20

Rita Ora

At the Schiaparelli show, Rita Ora dons a silver bandeau top and white high-waisted pants with ornate embellishments.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Rita Ora and Anitta

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Singers Rita Ora and Anitta both go bold at the Schiaparelli presentation. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal wears a floor-length button-down dress at the Chanel presentation. The dress has pops of color on the buttons and pockets for an added bit of flair.

Advertisement

9 of 20

Soo Joo Park and Olivia DeJonge

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Model Soo Joo Park and Elvis star Olivia DeJonge sit front row at Chanel's haute couture presentation in Paris. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Janicza Bravo and Natasha Lyonne

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Janicza Bravo and Natasha Lyonne wear typically statement-making Schiaparelli ensembles to the brand's show (check out Janicza's Anatomy bag and Natasha's surprising trompe l'oeil sunglasses!).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Karlie Kloss

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Karlie Kloss' gold accessories pop against her all-black look at the Schiaparelli presentation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Hunter Schafer

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Hunter Schafer pairs her black minidress with elbow-length gloves for the Schiaparelli show, but the real drama is in her black heels with faux toenails.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Rina Sawayama, Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Emma Watson makes a rare Fashion Week appearance at the Schiaparelli show in Paris, sitting front row with Hunter Schafer and Rina Sawayama.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Emma Watson

Credit: Christian Vierig/GC Images

Emma Watson's look at the Schiaparelli show includes dark-wash jeans, a white collared shirt and a cropped, oversize black jacket. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Elle Macpherson and Flynn Busson

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Elle Macpherson and her oldest son, Flynn Busson, have a glam night out at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show in looks by the brand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Chriselle Lim

Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty

Chriselle Lim's look takes inspiration from menswear for the Dior show. She wears a matching gray vest and shorts set with a crisp white button-down and black tie. Her sunnies, loafers and handbag complete the look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Chiara Ferragni

Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty

Influencer and designer Chiara Ferragni starts Couture Week with an appearance at the Schiaparelli show. Her bold top stands out against her classic black pants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Chiara Ferragni

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Chiara Ferragni attends Alexandre Vauthier's haute couture show in a head-to-toe sheer look with a dramatic feathered bodice. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Chiara Ferragni

Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty

Chiara Ferragni pairs her intricately detailed Dior jacket with a tiny Dior saddle bag for the brand's Paris show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Anitta

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Anitta shares her love of her Schiaparelli look on Instagram, writing, "Don't touch, it's art." She coordinates her skirt, top and hat all in the same black and gold with oversize gold earrings to match.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Hedy Phillips