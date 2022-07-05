All the Can't-Miss Photos from Paris Couture Fashion Week
As the summer gets hotter, celebs are getting haute-r, heading to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week to check out the latest high fashion offerings from Chanel, Dior and more. See the best celebrity snaps from the front row and beyond
Kim Kardashian
Though she's wearing a camouflage print, Kim Kardashian can't help but stand out at the Dior Homme Menswear presentation in Paris in her neon green look.
James Righton and Keira Knightley
James Righton and Keira Knightley wear complementary black sunglasses to match their all-black ensembles at the Chanel show.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana wears a delicate Dior look to the house's Haute Couture show in Paris.
Marion Cotillard and Lucy Boynton
Marion Cotillard and Lucy Boynton sit front row in Chanel ensembles at the fashion house's Haute Couture show.
Elle Macpherson and Sigourney Weaver
Elle Macpherson and Sigourney Weaver share a conversation we'd love to eavesdrop on in the front row of Dior's Paris show.
Rita Ora
At the Schiaparelli show, Rita Ora dons a silver bandeau top and white high-waisted pants with ornate embellishments.
Rita Ora and Anitta
Singers Rita Ora and Anitta both go bold at the Schiaparelli presentation.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal wears a floor-length button-down dress at the Chanel presentation. The dress has pops of color on the buttons and pockets for an added bit of flair.
Soo Joo Park and Olivia DeJonge
Model Soo Joo Park and Elvis star Olivia DeJonge sit front row at Chanel's haute couture presentation in Paris.
Janicza Bravo and Natasha Lyonne
Janicza Bravo and Natasha Lyonne wear typically statement-making Schiaparelli ensembles to the brand's show (check out Janicza's Anatomy bag and Natasha's surprising trompe l'oeil sunglasses!).
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss' gold accessories pop against her all-black look at the Schiaparelli presentation.
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer pairs her black minidress with elbow-length gloves for the Schiaparelli show, but the real drama is in her black heels with faux toenails.
Rina Sawayama, Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson
Emma Watson makes a rare Fashion Week appearance at the Schiaparelli show in Paris, sitting front row with Hunter Schafer and Rina Sawayama.
Emma Watson
Emma Watson's look at the Schiaparelli show includes dark-wash jeans, a white collared shirt and a cropped, oversize black jacket.
Elle Macpherson and Flynn Busson
Elle Macpherson and her oldest son, Flynn Busson, have a glam night out at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show in looks by the brand.
Chriselle Lim
Chriselle Lim's look takes inspiration from menswear for the Dior show. She wears a matching gray vest and shorts set with a crisp white button-down and black tie. Her sunnies, loafers and handbag complete the look.
Chiara Ferragni
Influencer and designer Chiara Ferragni starts Couture Week with an appearance at the Schiaparelli show. Her bold top stands out against her classic black pants.
Chiara Ferragni
Chiara Ferragni attends Alexandre Vauthier's haute couture show in a head-to-toe sheer look with a dramatic feathered bodice.
Chiara Ferragni
Chiara Ferragni pairs her intricately detailed Dior jacket with a tiny Dior saddle bag for the brand's Paris show.
Anitta
Anitta shares her love of her Schiaparelli look on Instagram, writing, "Don't touch, it's art." She coordinates her skirt, top and hat all in the same black and gold with oversize gold earrings to match.