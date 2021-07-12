Bella Hadid Turns Heads in Brass Lung Necklace at 2021 Cannes Film Festival: 'Truly Incredible'

Heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve? How about wearing some lungs around your neck?

Ahead of the screening for Three Floors (Tre Piani) at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday, supermodel Bella Hadid rocked a long-sleeved black dress that exposed her chest, which was then covered by a gilded brass necklace of a human lung's pulmonary veins attached to a chain around her neck. The accessory was also adorned with rhinestones.

Sharing a snapshot of the stunning look on her Instagram Story, Hadid, 24, thanked Daniel Roseberry, creative director at Schiaparelli, for designing the unique outfit.

"Thank you angel @danielroseberry This creation of yours is a dream come true. Art & reality. You and your mind are truly incredible!!! Thank you for Ever!!!" she wrote.

bella hadid Bella Hadid | Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

bella hadid Bella Hadid | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hadid also attended the Cannes premiere of Annette on Tuesday after making several Paris Fashion Week appearances earlier this month. On the red carpet, Hadid wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown that featured a sheer black train and a halter-neck. She teamed the Old Hollywood–inspired look with Chopard jewels and styled her hair in a sleek parted bun.

