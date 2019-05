Fanning looked cool, calm and collected in her Prada gown and Chopard jewels at the Trophée Chopard dinner, but the actress later revealed on Instagram that she fainted because the gown was too tight.

“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good,” Elle captioned a selfie, which shows her giving a thumbs up.

Elle explained she fainted due to her dress being too tight and it was also that “#timeofthemonth.”