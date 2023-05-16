The Best-Dressed Stars at Cannes 2023

From May 16 to May 27, stars will ascend the famous steps on the French Riviera in their finest to take part in the fantastic fashion parade that is the Cannes Film Festival. See the best-dressed guests (updated daily)

By Alex Apatoff
Published on May 16, 2023 02:11 PM
01 of 15

Elle Fanning

elle fanning
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Elle Fanning wears a romantic ballgown with crystal-studded blush skirt and intricately worked silver bodice, plus a Cartier necklace, to the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

02 of 15

Brie Larson

Brie Larson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

One of the Cannes jurors, Brie Larson, attends the festival's opening night in a flowing gold-and-silver caftan topped with an embroidered bodice.

03 of 15

Helen Mirren

helen mirren
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Helen Mirren is perfect in periwinkle at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry, wearing a fitted pale purple gown with silver platform heels, sparkling jewelry and (oh yeah) blue-and-purple hair.

04 of 15

Alessandra Ambrosio

alessandra ambrosio
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Model Alessandra Ambrosio wears a hooded persimmon gown from the Elie Saab Haute Couture archives with a one-of-a-kind Pomellato High Jewelry necklace set with diamonds and multicolored spinels at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

05 of 15

Uma Thurman

uma thurman
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Uma Thurman gives us some Dangerous Liaisons vibes in her taupe ballgown, scarlet opera coat and choker at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

06 of 15

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell looks super at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry in a shimmering liquid sequin Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with perfect accessories.

07 of 15

Catherine Zeta-Jones

catherine zeta-jones
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry in an Elie Saab gown made of ombré crimson chiffon.

08 of 15

Carys Zeta Douglas

Carys Zeta Douglas
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter makes her Cannes debut in a sheer gown with floral appliqué at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

09 of 15

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff wears a custom Atelier Versace gown in "dark orchid purple" with exposed boning and built-in gloves, plus Cartier diamonds.

10 of 15

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michael Douglas attends the Jeanne du Barry premiere in a classic tux.

11 of 15

Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve

French film icon Catherine Deneuve attends the premiere of Jeanne du Barry in a midnight blue Louis Vuitton gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a detailed bodice, plus Cartier jewelry.

12 of 15

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Romee Strijd wears a blue gown covered in diamond-shaped pailettes for the premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

13 of 15

Cindy Bruna

cindy bruna
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Cindy Bruna is well-suited at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry in an oversized glen check suit with ruffle detail and Pomellato necklace.

14 of 15

Victoria Silvstedt

victoria Silvstedt
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Model Victoria Silvstedt attends the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry in a tiered butter-yellow gown.

15 of 15

Emmanuelle Béart

Emmanuelle Beart
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Actress Emmanuelle Béart wears black bell-bottoms, a double-breasted and bejeweled jacket and wide-brimmed hat to the premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

