The Best-Dressed Stars at Cannes 2023

01 of 15 Elle Fanning Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Elle Fanning wears a romantic ballgown with crystal-studded blush skirt and intricately worked silver bodice, plus a Cartier necklace, to the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

02 of 15 Brie Larson Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images One of the Cannes jurors, Brie Larson, attends the festival's opening night in a flowing gold-and-silver caftan topped with an embroidered bodice.

03 of 15 Helen Mirren Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Helen Mirren is perfect in periwinkle at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry, wearing a fitted pale purple gown with silver platform heels, sparkling jewelry and (oh yeah) blue-and-purple hair.

04 of 15 Alessandra Ambrosio Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Model Alessandra Ambrosio wears a hooded persimmon gown from the Elie Saab Haute Couture archives with a one-of-a-kind Pomellato High Jewelry necklace set with diamonds and multicolored spinels at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

05 of 15 Uma Thurman Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Uma Thurman gives us some Dangerous Liaisons vibes in her taupe ballgown, scarlet opera coat and choker at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

06 of 15 Naomi Campbell Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Naomi Campbell looks super at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry in a shimmering liquid sequin Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with perfect accessories.

07 of 15 Catherine Zeta-Jones Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry in an Elie Saab gown made of ombré crimson chiffon.

08 of 15 Carys Zeta Douglas Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter makes her Cannes debut in a sheer gown with floral appliqué at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

09 of 15 Pom Klementieff Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff wears a custom Atelier Versace gown in "dark orchid purple" with exposed boning and built-in gloves, plus Cartier diamonds.

10 of 15 Michael Douglas Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Michael Douglas attends the Jeanne du Barry premiere in a classic tux.

11 of 15 Catherine Deneuve French film icon Catherine Deneuve attends the premiere of Jeanne du Barry in a midnight blue Louis Vuitton gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a detailed bodice, plus Cartier jewelry.

12 of 15 Romee Strijd Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Romee Strijd wears a blue gown covered in diamond-shaped pailettes for the premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

13 of 15 Cindy Bruna Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Cindy Bruna is well-suited at the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry in an oversized glen check suit with ruffle detail and Pomellato necklace.

14 of 15 Victoria Silvstedt Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Model Victoria Silvstedt attends the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry in a tiered butter-yellow gown.